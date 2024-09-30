Observe proper waste disposal, Davao City residents urged

THE City Government of Davao has called on Dabawenyos to properly dispose of and segregate their waste following desilting and clearing operations at Shanghai Creek in Brgy. Matina Aplaya on Wednesday, September 25.

The local government underscored the importance of proper waste management to prevent clogging in the city’s canals and drainage systems.

In a Facebook post on September 26, 2024, the City Government reminded residents, “The City Government reminds everyone to observe proper disposal and segregation of waste materials to avoid clogging canals and other drainage systems in the city.”

Paul Bermejo, head of the Ancillary Services Unit (ASU), said during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at the CHO building, that clearing Shanghai Creek has been ongoing for a long time, with operations concentrated around Alpha Homes over the past month.

“Wala ta ga undang ug desilt sa mga drainage system natu pero makatabang unta sa atoa ug naa tay bag-o na mga masaligan na mga heavy equipment (We haven't stopped desilting our drainage system, but new, reliable heavy equipment would greatly assist our personnel),” he said.

He added that while they’ve requested a submersible slurry pump to speed up the process, it has yet to be acquired. In the meantime, they are using a jetting truck to apply pressurized water to the accumulated mud in creeks.

Bermejo also noted that although Shanghai Creek is smaller than others, clearing and desilting larger creeks like Mamay and Bago Aplaya is more challenging without the proper equipment. RGP