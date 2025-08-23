Ocampo wants Davao City greenhouse program funded

DAVAO City Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo has proposed an ordinance for a funded greenhouse program for the propagation of endemic tree species, following the city’s continuous exposure to adverse weather conditions.

Ocampo, who chairs the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, said that it is “timely and necessary” to take immediate action on the city’s environmental concerns. He cited that the initiative supports the constitutional mandate and the Local Government Code to protect the people’s right to a balanced ecology.

He emphasized that forests are not merely collections of trees, but the very foundations of life. Trees, he said, purify the air we breathe, safeguard water sources, stabilize the soil, and sustain biodiversity.

He also pointed out that the significant rise in urbanization and deforestation has left Davao City vulnerable to flooding, soil erosion, and biodiversity decline.

“To address this pressing environmental concern and promote sustainable development that protect and preserve our forests. I am proposing an ordinance that seeks to establish a funded greenhouse program,” he said during his privilege speech, on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

He said that by institutionalizing the program, the city would not only be investing in trees but also in the future of the next generation and the safety of the city.

Ocampo added that the program is dedicated to the propagation of endemic forest species such as Narra, Molave, and Lawaan, as well as exotic species like Eucalyptus and Gemelina, which have proven value in soil stability, timber, and community livelihood.

He stated that under the ordinance, the Local Government Unit (LGU) would secure a steady supply of quality seedlings for reforestation, urban greening, and barangay-based greening and rehabilitation efforts. It also aims to promote ecological balance by prioritizing indigenous and endemic species while regulating the use of exotic ones.

Ocampo said that the ordinance would stipulate measures to strengthen climate resilience by addressing flooding and soil erosion through increased tree planting. He added that it would also support the livelihood of Dabawenyos by providing fruit-bearing and agroforestry trees that can offer both food and income.

He emphasized the need to foster partnerships between the LGU, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Non-Government Organizations (NGOs), and communities for long-term forest protection in the city.

“This program will serve as a platform for collaboration action combining technical expertise, community engagement, and policy support to ensure the continuity and success of reforestation and conservation efforts,” he said.

The councilor then moved for his privilege speech to be considered as the first reading and to be referred to the Committee on Agriculture and the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources. RGP