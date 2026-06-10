Ocbo orders strict safety compliance for tagged bldgs

THE Office of the City Building Official (Ocbo) has directed all owners and administrators of red- and yellow-tagged structures in Davao City to comply with safety requirements and repair conditions before any re-occupancy is allowed.

Ocbo said red-tagged buildings are strictly prohibited from being occupied, as inspections found severe structural damage that makes them unsafe.

“A comprehensive structural assessment is needed, and compliance with the necessary repairs is required before occupation of the structure,” Ocbo said.

As of June 9, 2026, red-tagged buildings include the Teleperformance (part of SM City Davao) whole level, VXI office (part of SM City Davao) whole level, Linmarr Towers whole building, Bangkal dormitory entire premises, EastWest (AC Premium) right-side pathway where air condensers were installed, Vivaldi Residences Davao building perimeter due to possible falling debris, and Madayaw Residences (NHA-11 Building 85) whole building.

Ocbo said yellow-tagged buildings show moderate structural or non-structural damage and may allow only limited access in restricted areas, subject to approval. Full re-occupancy requires completion of repairs and compliance with safety conditions.

Yellow-tagged buildings include Magallanes Residences (Barcelona - hallways of the building), Magallanes Residences (Valencia - hallways of the building), Felcris Centrale – fire exits 2 and 3 (falling hazard), Verdon Parc (Belvedere - whole building), Alorica (all production floors that were denied access for inspection), NCCC Buhangin (portions of Davao Famous interior façade and portions of Tap and Play), and SSS Medical Building (along the rear wall).

Other yellow-tagged structures include Abreeza Mall (along H&M fronting Fully Booked), Pinnacle Hotel and Suites (left, right, and rear sides of the building), Avida Towers (portions of the podium area and front façade due to possible falling debris), Gaisano Mall of Davao (Sta. Ana Exit Parking near the walls of the parking building and portions of The Peak, BPI (AC Premium - along walls where falling debris occurred), and The Paragon Davao (exterior rear side of the structure).

Also listed are AC Premium (left-wing pathway near the back side of EastWest Bank only), Palmetto Place (Building 2 -portions of hallways and walls with signs of falling debris), Palmetto Place (Building 3 - portions of hallways and walls with signs of falling debris), United Davao Specialists Hospital and Medical Center (fire exit ramp and electrical building, Madayaw Residences (NHA-11, Building A4 - portions where falling debris and a collapsed wall were observed), and Madayaw Residences (NHA-11, Building B10 - portions where falling debris occurred).

Ocbo also cited Madayaw Residences (NHA-11, Building A5 - portions where falling debris occurred), Coffee Bar (Gmall Toril - portions of areas where falling debris and ceiling collapse occurred), and Gaisano Grand Citygate (areas of the third floor with partially collapsed ceiling panels and the driveway facing Mandug Road due to a falling hazard).

Ocbo will issue green tags to buildings previously marked yellow and red once repairs and rehabilitation work are completed.

Ocbo said the tagging system helps prioritize structural inspections, especially following a destructive earthquake, by quickly identifying which buildings require urgent assessment.

Architect Khashayar L. Toghyani, Ocbo officer-in-charge, urged building owners and the public to immediately report any structural damage after an earthquake so the office can respond quickly.

“At least maayo nato ang problema sa atoang building kay dili baya ta kabalo kung kanus-a maglinog na pud usab. It might be minor damage for now pero og wala ma-aksiyonan pwede mo-grabe (At least we already know the problem with our building because we do not know when another earthquake might happen. It might be minor damage for now, but if it is not addressed, it could become worse),” he said in a radio interview on Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

Toghyani advised building owners to have their structures assessed by a structural engineer if they notice cracks or other damage after an earthquake and to submit the report to Ocbo indicating whether the building is safe for occupancy.

If owners do not have access to engineers, he said, they may report directly to Ocbo so the office can conduct its own assessment and determine whether the building is safe for re-occupancy.

He also warned against unauthorized statements citing Ocbo without official documentation.

Toghyani said individuals may issue their own assessments but should not attribute them to Ocbo unless formally verified.

City Information Office (CIO) head Harvey Lanticse said all government offices have been cleared as safe for occupancy, with no recorded structural damage, allowing local government employees to return to on-site work.

Toghyani stressed that Ocbo is not an enemy in conducting inspections and said its role is strictly focused on public safety.

“Wala man ta gapangipit og negosyo, ang atoa lang gyud is public safety (We are not putting pressure on businesses; our only concern is public safety),” he said.

He added that private structures fall under Ocbo’s inspection, local government buildings under the City Engineer’s Office, and national government facilities under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Actions of building owners

Several building owners have assured the public they will comply with Ocbo requirements following concerns about structural safety.

Verdon Parc management said in a June 10 advisory that its Belvedere building was yellow-tagged after Ocbo and the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE) found only non-structural damage requiring repairs.

“We remain committed to keeping residents informed every step of the way. Details regarding the repair program and occupancy arrangements will be communicated in a succeeding advisory,” the management said.

The company said it is coordinating with authorities and technical experts to carry out repairs and comply with OCBO and PICE recommendations.

Vivaldi Residences Davao, one of the city’s tallest buildings and earlier red-tagged after the earthquake, said its structural engineering consultant, AC Pama Engineering Consultancy, found the building to be “structurally sound.”

The management said cleaning, repair, and restoration works are ongoing to allow residents to safely return as soon as possible, including efforts to restore building systems, services, and elevators.

The earthquake struck Maasim, Sarangani, at about 7:37 a.m. on June 8, 2026, with a magnitude of 7.8, affecting parts of Mindanao and leaving several dead and causing property damage. RGP