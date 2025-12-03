OCBO reminds developers, building owners of their responsibilities to tenants, buyers

THE Davao City Office of the City Building Official (OCBO) called on all subdivision developers and building owners to properly assist their tenants or unit owners in securing the required documents for processing and issuance of building permits.

“Kapag naa’y namalit sa inyoha og property, naa mo’y obligasyon didto sa mga namalit (You have an obligation to your buyers or tenants),” Architech Khashayar L. Toghyani, OCBO Officer-in-Charge, said in an interview with the Madayaw Program over city-owned Davao City Radio, on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025.

This is in light of recent complaints that the office received against irresponsible developers, who failed to provide their tenants with the required documents for building permit processing.

Developers must provide the necessary corporate or project-related documents needed for permit applications upon the request of their unit owners.

These include the Original Secretary’s Certificate authorizing the representative or project engineer or architect; Board Resolution or other proof of authority issued by the developer or corporation; and project technical documents.

Failure to provide these documents may result in delays or non-issuance of permits for unit owners.

Toghyani said that these documents are necessary to verify project authorization in compliance with the National Building Code of the Philippines.

The provision of these documents are the developers or building owners responsibility to their tenants or unit owners. CIO