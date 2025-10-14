Ocbo urges establishments with 'red', 'yellow' tags to comply with safety conditions

THE Office of the City Building Official (Ocbo) in Davao City has urged establishments that received red and yellow tags to strictly comply with the safety conditions and requirements set by their office before allowing re-occupancy.

Officer-in-Charge Architect Khashayar L. Toghyani said during the ISpeak Media Forum on Monday, October 13, 2025, at the City Mayor’s Office, that these measures are intended to ensure the safety and protection of residents, tenants, and the general public.

Toghyani released the list of establishments in Davao City that were issued red tags (prohibiting occupancy) and yellow tags (indicating restricted use) following the rapid visual inspections conducted by the Ocbo and the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (Pice) after the strong earthquake that struck on October 10, 2025.

He explained that a red tag means occupancy of the building is strictly prohibited, as inspection results showed that the structure sustained severe damage and is considered unsafe. A comprehensive structural assessment is required, and no one should enter the structure until all necessary repairs have been completed and cleared by the Ocbo.

Establishments under Red Tag, Yellow Tag

Establishments with Red Tag notices are: Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao (Administrative Building; School Building); The Velvet Suites and Hotel / Oroderm City; Magallanes Residences (Toledo – Building 3); and Teleperformance Davao (Part of SM Annex Building).

Meanwhile, a yellow tag indicates that the building has sustained moderate structural or non-structural damage requiring repair before it can fully operate. Certain areas may be used under controlled conditions, subject to Ocbo approval.

Establishments with Yellow Tag Notices are: Felcris Centrale (Buildings A, B, and C); Gaisano Mall of Davao – Bajada (Parking Building); Vivaldi Residences Davao; and Mesatierra Garden Residences.

Toghyani emphasized that all concerned establishments are required to comply with Ocbo’s safety conditions and requirements before re-occupancy is permitted.

He clarified that the list is temporary, as inspections by the Ocbo and Pice of other establishments with reported visible cracks are still ongoing.

Toghyani explained that the tagging system was developed by Ocbo to help determine which buildings should be inspected first. It serves as a systematic way of prioritizing structures based on their level of damage and risk.

How to achieve green tag

“Please comply with those notices. Please sunda ninyo para walay ma-disgrasya. Mao man na ang punto nato diri — we’re saying this because we don’t want anything bad to happen, like an aftershock, another quake, or someone getting hit by falling debris (Please comply with those notices. Please follow them so that no one gets hurt. That’s the point we’re making here — we’re saying this because we don’t want anything bad to happen, such as an aftershock, another earthquake, or someone being struck by falling debris),” he said.

Toghyani said that the role of the Ocbo and Pice is to inspect structures for damage and inform building owners when their property is unsafe for occupancy. Building owners are then expected to stop operations, have their engineers assess the damage, and develop a repair methodology based on the findings.

He added that owners should submit their reports and apply for repair permits. Once their proposed repair methodology is approved and completed, the Ocbo will issue a green tag, indicating that the building has been cleared for occupancy.

Toghyani also disclosed that there have been cases where buildings with red tags were still being occupied, which constitutes a violation of Section 207 of the National Building Code, punishable by a fine of up to ₱20,000 and imprisonment of up to two years.

He said that the Ocbo has already sanctioned and warned the building owners involved. The office is coordinating with other regulatory agencies, including the Business Bureau and the City Legal Office, to explore additional measures to compel compliance.

Toghyani stressed that building owners are given the opportunity to correct their violations, noting that most of these are “curable.”

“Having a violation doesn’t mean your building will be demolished or can no longer be used,” he said. RGP