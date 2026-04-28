OCD-11: Davao LGUs activate task forces for El Niño

NEARLY all local government units (LGUs) in the Davao Region have organized task forces to prepare for the El Niño phenomenon, the Office of Civil Defense-Davao (OCD-11) said Monday.

OCD-11 Director Ednar Dayanghirang said during a press briefing that provinces and municipalities are already mobilizing their staff and scaling down regular activities to focus on mitigating impacts on energy and agriculture.

According to state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, there is a 79-percent chance of El Niño emerging between June and August.

The phenomenon is expected to persist until early 2027.

“We should not wait for the height of El Niño. Preparation must start now,” Dayanghirang said, adding that the OCD has already issued official advisories to local leaders.

Dayanghirang urged LGUs to strengthen partnerships with local water districts to secure supply during the expected drought.

He recommended that local governments consider realigning their development funds.

“Less critical events or activities can be deferred,” he said.

Previous records showed that Davao del Sur is among the hardest-hit areas during dry spells. Severe effects are also expected in parts of Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental.

In Davao del Norte, large portions of rice fields face significant risks, posing a major threat to the province's agricultural sector and food security. PNA