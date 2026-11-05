OCD-Davao eyes EO 70 model for anti-drug campaign

THE Office of Civil Defense-Davao Region (OCD-Davao) chief is pushing the Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) to lead a whole-of-nation campaign against illegal drugs.

OCD-Davao Regional Director Ednar Dayanghirang said this during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps briefing at The Royal Mandaya Hotel on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026.

"Based sa akong assessment (Based on my assessment), illegal drugs are already rampant, increasing," Dayanghirang said.

He said his view came from his rounds of the region, where residents told him they were afraid of drug syndicates.

"Sa 1,000 barangays, 800 barangays na akong na-adtuan, and I'm able to talk to people, and ingon nila, 'Grabe na ang droga.' Nahadlok na ang katawhan sa drug syndicates, no? Mahadlok na gani mag-report sa pulis (I have been to 800 of the 1,000 barangays, and I'm able to talk to people, and they say, 'The drug problem is already bad.' People are afraid of drug syndicates. They are even afraid to report to the police)," he said.

In Davao City, hours before the briefing, Police Station 17 (Baliok), with the 2nd City Mobile Force Company and in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Davao (PDEA-Davao), arrested a suspected drug peddler known as "Bai" in a buy-bust operation in Purok 15, Ideal, Barangay Bago Aplaya, at about 2:01 a.m. on the same day. Police seized about 72 grams of suspected shabu worth P489,600, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said in a Facebook post that day.

Dayanghirang said barangay drug clearing, PDEA, and the police are all in place, but drugs continue to come into the country.

He said briefings of the PDEA-led cluster he attends have raised problems that the agencies cannot solve on their own.

"Daghang mga issues and concerns sa illegal drugs na dili nila kaya i-solve. Like, walay kwarta daw for rehab, walay doktor (There are many issues and concerns on illegal drugs that they cannot solve. Like, they say there is no money for rehab, no doctors)," he said.

Resolution sent to DDB

During the RPOC's second-quarter meeting, Dayanghirang proposed Resolution 18, Series of 2026, dated June 25, 2026. It asks the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) "to strengthen and institutionalize a whole-of-government approach in addressing the illegal drug problem in Davao Region, through inter-agency convergence, prevention, law enforcement, treatment and rehabilitation, and community-based intervention."

The regional director of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and RPOC chairperson Davao Oriental Governor Nelson Dayanghirang Sr., the OCD official's cousin, signed the resolution.

Dayanghirang said PDEA told him during a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 3, that the DDB is now discussing the resolution.

Rather than wait for the national board, he said he will recommend at the RPOC meeting this November that the council create a technical working group to draft how the region will approach the drug problem.

"RPOC 11, manguna na ta ba. Basig dugay diay sila mag-aksyon (RPOC 11 should take the lead. They might take long to act)," he said.

Modeled on EO 70

Dayanghirang said the model is Executive Order 70, which created the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac) under former President Rodrigo Duterte.

"Napildi nato ang, seemingly, murag dili masulbad na problema sa CPP-NPA, pero nasulbad nato using a whole-of-government, whole-of-nation, and whole-of-society approach (We defeated what seemed to be an unsolvable problem, the CPP-NPA, but we solved it using a whole-of-government, whole-of-nation, and whole-of-society approach)," he said.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the RPOC declared Davao Region "insurgency-free" in October 2022 after the military said it had dismantled the New People's Army's guerrilla fronts in the region. The Army's 10th Infantry Division, however, said some "remnants" remained.

The regional director said he helped draft EO 70 and implemented it in Davao Oriental.

He said he will recommend to Governor Dayanghirang that Davao Oriental pilot the approach under the resolution, using dialogue and government services instead of force.

"Dili man ta mupatay og tawo. We will use EO 70, we will use dialogue, we will use services of government, social services, health services, tanan para ang masa sa mga sindikato mahimong ato (We will not kill people. We will use EO 70, we will use dialogue, we will use services of government, social services, health services, all so that the masses the syndicates hold will be on our side)," he said.

"Once we get the masa, I think the syndicates will, mangita sila'g laing lugar (Once we get the masses, I think the syndicates will look for another place)," he added.

'Help, not arrest'

Dayanghirang said the approach would start with dialogue with the families of those on police and PDEA lists, then bring cases to the purok level, then bring in national agencies such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health, the Department of Agriculture, and Tesda to deliver services in the community.

"Ang approach tulungan, hindi hulihin (The approach is to help, not to arrest)," he said.

He also proposed a separate cluster against drug importation that would group agencies such as the Department of Foreign Affairs, Customs, maritime agencies, and the Department of Transportation to watch airports, seaports, and land transport. GRS