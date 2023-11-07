OCD-Davao prioritizes tsunami readiness

THE Office of the Civil Defense-Davao Region (OCD-Davao) will prioritize tsunami preparedness during the upcoming National Simultaneous Earthquake Drill.

According to OCD-Davao Regional Director Ednar G. Dayanghirang, speaking at Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday morning, November 6, at SM City Davao, they will conduct the drill on November 9, focusing on tsunamis.

Dayanghirang noted that November 5 is recognized by the United Nations (UN) as Tsunami Awareness Day. He highlighted the importance of being prepared for the potential disaster resulting from an earthquake at sea.

The exercise will be held at Barangay Bugis, Jose Abad Santos, an area with 23 coastal barangays out of 26.

Based on hazard maps and information from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the region is identified as high-risk, with a high probability of severe impact in the event of a tsunami.

“So kaning activity is to give emphasis on tsunamis para not only in Jose Abad Santos, it promotes the awareness, preparedness, pagpangandam natu if ever it happens in the entire Davao Region (This activity aims to raise awareness about tsunamis not only in Jose Abad Santos but across the entire Davao Region. We want to promote preparedness and readiness),” Dayanghirang said.

He clarified that although the focus is on Jose Abad Santos, the drill will be conducted nationwide.

He said that the area is highlighted due to its vulnerability in the event of movement along the Cotabato trench.

OCD has previously conducted similar drills in other coastal towns, including Governor Generoso in Davao Oriental.

The office will also visit schools to educate students on proper response procedures in the event of a tsunami.

They have partnered with the Department of Education-Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) and the Commission on Higher Education-Davao Region (Ched-Davao) to enhance disaster resilience through training and organization.

“We are defining the five million people should be resilient either individually or at the household level, kada balay [each house] should be resilient,” Dayanghirang said.

He underscored the importance of Go bags for each family member. These bags contain essential documents in a sealed container, along with items like flashlights, candles, matches, a horn, a radio with extra batteries, a first aid and medicine kit, money, baby supplies (if applicable), non-perishable canned food, three days' worth of drinking water, a cellphone, power bank, charger, clothing, rain gear, boots, sanitary supplies, a sleeping bag, blanket, rope, old newspaper, and a sturdy container.

The OCD also reminded the public on its Facebook page to regularly inspect and replace expired items in the Go bag. It should be kept in an easily accessible location for quick retrieval during emergencies.

Familiarize yourself with the evacuation area in your community and establish a designated meeting point for your family in case of evacuation.

The four key principles of disaster resiliency outlined by the OCD are prevention and mitigation, preparedness through training and capacity building, as well as the distribution of Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials.

Ivan Jay Navalta, head of the Parish Disaster Action Response Team (PDART) at San Lorenzo Ruiz Parish in Barangay Talomo Proper, said the activity is significant for small communities. He believes it plays a crucial role in informing people about tsunamis and preparing them for potential calamities. RGP