OCD-Davao pushes for creation of incident management teams in schools

IN LIGHT of recent earthquakes that struck the Davao Region, the Office of Civil Defense-Davao Region (OCD-Davao) is intensifying its call for the establishment of Incident Management Teams (IMTs) in schools to ensure a better disaster response and management.

During the online press briefing of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC), OCD-Davao Regional Director Ednar Dayanghirang emphasized that since 2023, the office has been advocating for stronger disaster management systems in educational institutions.

He explained that while the Department of Education (DepEd) currently designates disaster officers, these roles are limited and do not function as full IMTs.

“What we are proposing is that every campus should have its own Incident Management Team, na teacher and non-teacher staff i-train namo sa OCD para pag-adunay earthquake like this, sila na ang mag manage mismo,” he said.

(What we are proposing is that every campus should have its own Incident Management Team. We will train both teaching and non-teaching staff so that when an earthquake occurs, they can manage the situation themselves.)

Dayanghirang recalled the confusion during the “doublet earthquake” in the region, where teachers directly contacted parents to fetch their children, resulting in disorder on campuses. He stressed that IMTs would prevent such scenarios by providing structured leadership and clear protocols during emergencies.

Private schools and tertiary institutions are also coordinating closely with OCD to enhance their disaster management systems.

Beyond schools, OCD-Davao continues to encourage local government units (LGUs), especially coastal barangays vulnerable to tsunamis, to conduct regular tsunami drills.

Dayanghirang assured that OCD is ready to provide technical assistance to strengthen these initiatives. He also highlighted the importance of the Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED), which remains a cornerstone of community-level preparedness.

He also commended LGUs in the region for their growing capacity, citing Manay, Davao Oriental, as an example where officials immediately convened their IMT and deployed personnel in Caraga following the recent quake.

“I’m happy kay makita nato [nga] our LGUs in Davao Region are already equipped, capable, dugang nalang pagpalig-on sa communication system,” he said.

(I’m happy to see that our LGUs in Davao Region are already equipped and capable; all that’s left is to strengthen the communication system.)

To address communication challenges during disasters, OCD-Davao is advocating for the revival of VHF and HF radios, which remain reliable during power outages when mobile networks fail.

Dayanghirang pointed to Manay’s use of these radios as a best practice that other LGUs and barangays should replicate. Additionally, he urged provinces to strengthen their signal boosters to ensure more efficient and effective disaster communication. PIA DAVAO