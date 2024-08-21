OCD-Davao receives several proposals to conduct disaster talks

THE Office of Civil Defense-Davao Region (OCD-Davao) said they received more than a thousand proposals in relation to their recently concluded Regional Flooding, Earthquake and Rain Induced Landslide Dialogue Series.

Ednar Dayanghirang, OCD-Davao regional director, said during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas on Tuesday morning, August 20, 2024, at the NCCC Victoria Plaza, that these proposals came from municipalities and provinces that were mostly hit by disasters.

“We will not stop at one dialogue, it is called dialogue series. Forthcoming na naman ang provincial and municipal dialogue para mas mapalaliman pa natin ang tungkol kung paano natin – unsaon nato pag likay ngadto sa mga katawhan ngadto sa flooding o landslide,” he said.

(We will not stop at one dialogue, it is called a dialogue series. Our municipal and provincial dialogue is forthcoming so we can further deepen the discussion on how we will save our residents from flooding or landslides).

Under Davao, a total of 955 proposals were submitted for the regional dialogue series. Of that number, 193 are from Davao del Norte, 219 from Davao de Oro, 248 from Davao Oriental, 204 from Davao del Sur, and 91 from Davao Occidental.

Dayanghirang stressed that it is important that the dialogue series go down to the community level since it is the community and its residents who are directly affected whenever a disaster strikes.

He said that if the office does not conduct mitigating measures such as the dialogue series then they will not be able to achieve the vision of Republic Act No. 10121 otherwise known as the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010 (DRRM Act) which is disaster resilience.

The dialogue series aims to talk about landslides and widespread flooding in the Davao Region and hopes that participants will be able to find a long-term solution at the end of the series. RGP