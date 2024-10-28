OCD-Davao sends hygiene kits to ‘Kristine’ victims

THE Office of Civil Defense-Davao Region (OCD-Davao) has provided thousands of hygiene and family kits to the families affected by the recent Tropical Storm Kristine, which left over 100 casualties in most parts of Luzon as of press time.

OCD-Davao said that on October 26, 2024, around 5,000 basic kits intended for the Bicolanos were transported to the Bicol Region as part of its disaster response and early recovery efforts.

Aside from the relief supplies, the office has also sent two personnel to assist the Bicol government in its quick recovery.

According to Karlo Alexie Puerto, information officer of OCD-Davao, the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM), Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao), and the Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH-Davao) had transported the goods from the main warehouse in Buhangin to Tactical Operations Wing Eastern Mindanao in Sasa, Davao City before it was further transported via a C130 aircraft of the Philippine Air Force to Bicol.

In the latest situational report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Monday, October 28, the number of individuals who reportedly died due to Kristine has reached 116, wherein 10 were already validated and the rest are still subject to validation.

Meanwhile, 109 people were reported hurt and 39 people were reported missing.

Kristine also affected 6.7 million people or 1.6 million families in 10,147 barangays nationwide. Of this number, 980,355 individuals were displaced and had to stay in 6,286 evacuation centers.

The storm, which is currently the deadliest typhoon to hit the country this year, also resulted in P2.5 billion agricultural damage and P1.5 billion worth of damage to infrastructure.

NDRRMC also reported that 160 cities and municipalities have been declared in a state of calamity. Additionally, 782 towns and municipalities issued work suspensions, and 1,167 cities and municipalities were forced to suspend in-person classes.

As of this writing, over P658.7 million worth of assistance has been provided to affected residents. DEF