OCD-Davao: ‘Walk the Fault’ to bolster Dabawenyos’ disaster preparedness

THE City Government of Davao, through the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) in partnership with the Office of Civil Defense-Davao Region and other government agencies, is bolstering the preparedness of Davao City residents by mapping key areas along major active faults in the city’s third district.

OCD-Davap Regional Director Ednar Dayanghirang, during the Kapehan sa Dabaw media forum, said that the agency has been continuously conducting this initiative to heighten public awareness regarding active faults in Davao City.

For this year, the activity will be conducted from October 19 to 23 across the third district of Davao City.

Dayanghirang noted that mapping operations will cover active fault lines in barangays Malagos, Subasta, Gumalang, Manambulan, Kamansi, Kawayan, Tagakpan, Alambre, and Tagluno.

Last year, he said, they conducted it in the Mintal area.

“That’s part of preparedness, wala pa mahitabo, milikay na ka (not yet occurred but you have already avoided it),” he said.

He stressed that community preparedness is critical, as residents living in close proximity to active fault lines face the greatest risk during earthquakes.

“Ang advice sa Phivolcs, five meters sa center of the fault line, left and right, bawal magbutang [og establishment],” he added.

(The directive from Phivolcs mandates a five-meter buffer zone on both on the left and right sides of the center of the fault line where structures are strictly prohibited.)

Additionally, he said, the agency plans to install supplementary hazard warning signs to clearly delineate high-risk zones.

Dayanghirang also urged the public to actively participate in the activity, reiterating its vital role in mitigating risks among communities highly susceptible to hazards. PIA DAVAO