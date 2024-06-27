Official: DepEd stable amid VP Sara’s resignation

DEPARTMENT of Education-Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) spokesperson Jenielito “Dodong” Atillo strongly denied that the agency is now unstable following Vice President (VP) Sara Duterte’s submission of her resignation as the Education secretary last June 19, 2024.

“It is no secret that something has been going on in the Department,” Atillo acknowledged during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps briefing on Wednesday morning, June 26.

However, Atillo clarified that Duterte will still be handling the Department as her resignation will take effect on July 19.

With Duterte’s resignation, Atillo hoped only for one thing, saying: “Hinaot pa unta mas makatao pa kay VP Sara ang mupuli niya” (I hope someone more compassionate will replace VP Sara).

For him, Duterte has established a very solid and concrete curriculum for education in just two years, especially for the teachers, as this curriculum also highlights the welfare of the teachers.

“Karon ra nakatilaw og tinoud na bakasyon ang atong mga teachers (This was the only time that our teachers experienced a real vacation),” he said.

Atillo also said that the agency is currently busy preparing for the transition of the newly appointed DeEd Secretary. He guaranteed that whoever will be appointed as the new secretary will have the support of the whole DepEd population.

He also urged the supporters of Duterte to continue supporting the agency as this is for the children and future generations.

As of the moment, DepEd-Davao is preparing for the opening of the classes this coming July 29, 2024.

He also addressed the circulating rumors about the changes to the school calendar, as others believe the classes' opening will start in June.

“Yes, there is indeed a change for the opening and ending of the school year. However, this would be implemented in the school year 2025-2026 rather than this school year, as they would be violating the Basic Constitutional Rights of our Teachers as they also needed time to rest,” the official said.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has yet to identify an officer-in-charge (OIC) of the agency.

Aside from DepEd, Duterte also resigned as vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac).