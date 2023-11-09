Official Pasko Fiesta sa Davao 2023 logo unveiled

JUST after the long weekend in line with the Barangay and SK Elections, All Saint’s Day and All Souls Day, the Christmas spirit started to be felt in Davao City as the City Government marked the start of the Christmas Celebration with the unveiling of the official Pasko Fiesta sa Davao 2023 logo.

The Pasko Fiesta sa Davao Facebook Page, the Official Page of Pasko Fiesta activities, posted the 2023 Pasko Fiesta logo as its main photo on November 6, 2023, Monday. This, after the teaser for the unwrapping of the logo was posted on September 1, 2023.

The logo carried the theme, “Kainit sa Gugma, Kasinag sa Kasadya” or “Warmth of Love, and Radiance of Joy”.

Davao City Tourism Operations Office Officer-In-Charge Jennifer Romero said that the logo and its theme bear a special meaning.

“The theme of this year’s Pasko Fiesta official logo, ‘Warmth of Love, Radiance of Joy’ (Kainit sa Gugma, Kasinag sa Kasadya), reflects the essence of the Christmas season in Davao City. The graceful fusion of white and red colors represents not only the love being shared by Dabawenyos during this season but also the warmth with which the people celebrate Christmas. The logo also represents the community’s love and joy, serving as a reminder that the holiday season is about more than simply traditions, but also the valuable ties and happiness we make together,” Romero said.

Throughout the Pasko Fiesta sa Davao Celebration, Dabawenyos can expect a showcase of dazzling displays of talents, colorful decorations, and captivating activities.

The mechanics for the Koro sa Pasko – a contest for talented choirs in Davao City, and Banda Dasig ug Parada sa Pasko – a contest of Christmas Floats, was also announced at the Pasko Fiesta sa Davao Page as an invitation to qualified Dabawenyos to join the contest.

Dabawenyos are encouraged to stay updated on the upcoming activities of Pasko Fiesta 2023 through these official Facebook Pages: facebook.com/DavaoPaskoFiestaOfficial, facebook.com/DavaoCityTourism, facebook.com/davaocitygov CIO