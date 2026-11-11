Officials clarify confusion over alleged plane crash incident in Sta. Cruz

AUTHORITIES have dismissed reports of a plane crash in Sitio Boribad, Brgy. Tibolo, Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur, on Tuesday, November 10, after the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) confirmed that the aircraft had safely landed at Butuan Airport.

The clarification came after local officials and emergency responders were deployed to the area following reports from residents about a suspected aircraft crash, prompting a multi-agency verification and search operation.

In an official statement, CAAP said the reported aircraft accident in Barangay Sinoron, Santa Cruz, on November 10 was a false alarm.

“The aircraft with registration N882TP was accounted for and confirmed to have landed safely at Butuan Airport,” the agency said.

According to CAAP, the aircraft arrived at the airport at approximately 12:13 p.m. on Tuesday.

The aircraft was identified as a vintage 1945 Douglas DC-3, reportedly carrying six foreign nationals.

The Office of Civil Defense-Davao Region (OCD-Davao) subsequently confirmed that search and rescue operations had been terminated after responders found no physical evidence of a plane crash in the reported area.

OCD-Davao Regional Director Ednar Dayanghirang, who arrived in Barangay Tibolo at around 3 p.m., announced that the incident was a false alarm after meeting with responding personnel at the incident command post.

In a media interview, Dayanghirang explained that the absence of physical evidence was the primary basis for ruling out the reported crash.

“Ang basehan ana, walay physical nga nakita sa mga search and rescue respondents nila nga gi-deploy nila. So negative gyud ang makita nga giingon nga eroplano,” he said.

He also acknowledged the initiative of barangay officials and residents who reported their suspicions, explaining that their decision to alert authorities allowed government agencies to verify the information and respond immediately if the incident proved true.

Dayanghirang thanked the local government units of Digos City and Santa Cruz, the provincial government, the Philippine Coast Guard, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the police, and other responding agencies for their coordination.

Digos CDRRMO clarifies initial reports

Meanwhile, the Digos City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) clarified that it never confirmed that an aircraft had crashed in the area.

Philip June Caminade, chief operations and warning officer of the Digos CDRRMO, told SunStar Davao that their office received information from residents, prompting personnel to proceed to the reported location to verify the incident and assist with incident management.

Caminade explained that the agency's confirmation was limited to the deployment of its personnel to the area and not the occurrence of an actual aircraft crash.

He said the information provided during an earlier radio interview may have been misinterpreted by the radio organization that picked up the report.

The clarification followed an earlier phone interview between SunStar Davao and a radio patroller who confirmed that their team had already proceeded to the area.

When asked about possible casualties, the radio patroller sent a text message indicating that six foreign nationals were supposedly involved.

In the same phone interview, the patroller said:

“Mubo na kaayo ang lupad sa plane tapos dadto sila na-crash sa cliff. Ang report sa amoa, gikan sa Butuan, and siguro nag-explore silag Mount Apo. Sa karon, ongoing ang retrieval operation.”

The patroller also said that the number of people involved was still being verified.

“Under verification po kung ilan pa po sila,” the patroller said.

However, Caminade later clarified that these details were not confirmed by their office and that the information may have resulted from a misinterpretation of the agency's initial communication about its personnel.

He reiterated that their team went to the location to verify the information received from residents and that no aircraft crash had been established.

How the reports circulated

The initial reports gained traction after videos of a low-flying aircraft circulated on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

One of the widely shared videos was posted by Facebook user Marvin Endar, who told RMN Davao that he recorded the aircraft at around 7:10 a.m. and uploaded the footage at 8:43 a.m.

However, the video only showed an aircraft flying at a low altitude in the distance. It did not show an aircraft crashing or provide any visual confirmation of an accident.

Separate accounts from residents about a possible explosion shortly after the aircraft passed through the area also contributed to speculation about a crash.

Following the circulation of the reports, SunStar Davao immediately contacted the OCD-Davao for verification.

During a phone interview, the OCD-Davao acknowledged receiving information about the alleged incident but said further details were still being verified.

SunStar Davao also contacted the Sta. Cruz Municipal Police Station. While the police had yet to establish whether there were casualties, personnel confirmed that their station had received information about the reported incident.

The Digos CDRRMO was also contacted, leading to the initial communication with a radio patroller that was later clarified by Caminade.

The conflicting information prompted authorities to verify the reports on the ground, while rescue personnel and government agencies coordinated their response.

Governor Cagas dismisses crash reports

Davao del Sur Governor Marc Cagas also dismissed the reports after contacting aviation and security officials.

In a Facebook post, Cagas said he had spoken with the CAAP manager, the OCD regional director, and the commander of the Eastern Mindanao Command, who all confirmed that no plane crash had occurred.

“I called up CAAP Manager and OCD Regional Director and EASTMINCOM Commander, WALA DAW plane crash,” Cagas said.

He added that the aircraft had safely landed in Butuan.

Cagas also reminded the public and those reporting incidents to exercise caution before circulating information that has yet to be verified.

“Pls be careful when reporting incidents, dont get too excited,” he said.

No confirmed link to search for Senator Bato

Meanwhile, the reports also sparked online speculation that the aircraft's presence in the area might have been connected to an alleged aerial search for Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

However, Police Major Catherine Dela Rey, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao), told SunStar Davao that their office had no information about any aerial surveillance or operation in the area related to the senator.

“Sa pagkakaron, wala movement about ana,” Dela Rey said, clarifying that there had been no reported aerial operation connected to the speculation.

She added that the police remained willing to coordinate with concerned authorities and implement any lawful warrant of arrest should the need arise.

As of press time, authorities had not established any connection between the aircraft's flight and the online speculation.