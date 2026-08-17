Officials condemn ambush on BARMM Chief Minister convoy

OFFICIALS and agencies of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) have condemned the ambush on the convoy of Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof “Sammy” A. Macacua in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Saturday, August 15, stressing the need to protect the region’s hard-won peace gains as it moves toward its first parliamentary elections.

Macacua and members of his delegation were unharmed after gunmen attacked his convoy in Barangay Bitu while he was returning from a public engagement in Barangay Gambar, Kabuntalan.

The incident drew condemnation from various Barmm officials and political groups, with calls for calm, restraint, and a thorough investigation into the attack.

Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (Opapru) Secretary Mel Senen S. Sarmiento also denounced the incident, urging the public to avoid speculation while authorities determine the circumstances surrounding the ambush.

“We call on everyone to remain calm, refrain from speculation or assigning responsibility, and allow the proper authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation,” Sarmiento said. “Those responsible must be held accountable in accordance with the law.”

Sarmiento said the attack came at a critical period for the Bangsamoro as the region prepares for a major political transition and its first parliamentary elections.

He emphasized that the Bangsamoro peace process, anchored on the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro and the Bangsamoro Organic Law, was built through decades of negotiations, sacrifice, and dialogue aimed at establishing genuine autonomy and democratic governance.

He also called on political parties, candidates, and their supporters to help maintain a peaceful environment and prevent political competition from escalating into violence.

“No individual or group should take the law into their own hands or allow political differences, anger, or unverified information to create further tension or violence,” Sarmiento said. “We have come too far in our journey toward peace to allow violence to undermine what has been achieved through decades of dialogue, sacrifice, and peacebuilding.”

Sarmiento noted that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. had directed government agencies and security forces to assist the Commission on Elections in securing peaceful and credible elections while strengthening measures to protect candidates, voters, and communities across Barmm.

Opapru reiterated its commitment to working with regional leaders and different sectors regardless of political affiliation to protect democratic space and preserve the gains of the peace process.

Macacua: Attack will not derail elections

In his own statement, Macacua described the ambush as a “cowardly act” but said it would not weaken his administration’s commitment to democratic progress.

He said the incident instead strengthened his resolve to ensure that the people’s voices, rather than armed violence, would determine the region’s political future.

“I view this cowardly act with profound sadness- not for myself, but for what it reflects,” Macacua said.

“Third, I wish to make it unequivocally clear: this incident will not derail our commitment to democratic progress. It does not weaken our resolve to hold the first Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections; if anything, it strengthens our determination to ensure that the voice of the people, rather than the force of arms, dictates the future of our region.”

Macacua expressed gratitude to Allah for protecting him and the members of his convoy, saying they emerged unharmed from the attack.

He also appealed to the public to remain calm and refrain from spreading unverified information that could interfere with the ongoing investigation.

The chief minister said he would continue performing his duties despite the incident, maintaining that his commitment to serving the Bangsamoro people remains firm.

“The solemn vow I took to serve the Bangsamoro people remains unshaken, and my commitment to this mission is as firm as ever,” Macacua said.

“The entire Bangsamoro Government stands resilient, unwavering, and fully operational. Our work continues, and our service to the public will not be deterred.”

Raayat Democratic Party condemns attack

The Raayat Democratic Party likewise denounced the ambush, describing it as an attack that has no place in a democratic society.

“The Raayat Democratic Party, a party that upholds the rule of law, strongly condemns in the strongest possible terms the dastardly act of ambushing the convoy of Interim Chief Minister Abduraof "Sammy" A. Macacua,” the party said in its statement.

The party urged Bangsamoro residents to remain united in protecting the gains of the peace process and upholding democracy and the rule of law.

“Violence, in any form, has no place in a democratic society like ours and must be unequivocally condemned by all Bangsamoro,” it said.

The group also called on the public to allow voters to exercise their political and constitutional rights in a free, peaceful, and secure environment.

Family appeals for sensitivity

Macacua’s daughter, Sandy Macacua, also thanked those who reached out to the family following the incident.

She said the family was still processing the attack and expressed disappointment over people who allegedly made jokes about the incident.

“Thank you so much sa lahat ng nag-message, tumawag, at nangamusta. Sorry kung hindi ko pa nasasagot lahat ng calls or messages ninyo. I truly appreciate all your concern and prayers para kay Baba at sa family namin,” Sandy said.

“At the same time, hindi ko pa rin ma-process bakit may ibang tao na kayang gawing biro o katatawanan ang ganitong sitwasyon. What happened was serious and frightening for our family. Sana hindi ninyo maranasan ang ganitong takot at trauma para sa taong mahal ninyo.”

Despite the incident, Sandy said the family remained grateful that Macacua and the rest of the convoy were safe.

Authorities have yet to release further details on the identities of the perpetrators or establish a motive behind the attack.

The investigation remains ongoing. DEF