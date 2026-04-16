Officials eye revival of Davao–Manado flights

PLANS to revive direct flights between Davao City and Manado are gaining ground as officials step up efforts to strengthen trade, tourism, and people-to-people ties between Mindanao and eastern Indonesia.

The update was shared during the Wednesdays Media Forum at Habi at Kape in Abreeza Corporate Center in Davao City, on April 15, 2026.

The renewed push comes after a recent business mission to Manado from April 6 to 10, 2026, led by officials from the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), Department of Tourism (DOT), and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

The officials met with Indonesian counterparts to rebuild support for restoring long-suspended air and sea links.

MinDA Assistant Secretary Romeo Montenegro said the goal is not just to reopen the route, but to make sure it can be sustained through steady passenger and cargo demand.

He said direct flights between Davao and Manado have been in place since the 1990s and were previously served by airlines such as Garuda Indonesia.

Previous Davao-Manado route

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the route recorded strong performance, reaching around 70 percent passenger load.

However, operations stopped because of the pandemic, and not because of low demand.

“This route was actually doing well,” Montenegro said.

He added that the link has long supported more than tourism. It also helped connect both regions in terms of trade, education, and health services.

When the route was active, students, workers, and patients regularly traveled between North Sulawesi and Davao.

Many Indonesian students pursued studies and internships in Davao City, including at Ateneo de Davao University. Some professionals from Manado also completed graduate studies in the city.

Davao also became a medical destination for Indonesian patients seeking more affordable care, with some hospitals linked to facilities in Jakarta.

Officials said the challenge now is ensuring there will be enough passengers and cargo to keep the route viable once it reopens.

To support this, both the Philippine and Indonesian sides are conducting separate studies on market demand and route development. Indonesian carrier TransNusa is among those assessing the potential service.

Alongside the effort to restore air links, officials are also advancing the Three Provinces Gateway Corridor, which groups Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, and Davao Occidental into one development strategy.

The plan aims to address past issues of uneven demand by linking agriculture, fisheries, and tourism across the three provinces to create a more stable economic base.

Boosting tourism opportunities

Tourism officials believe the revived Davao-Manado connection could open new travel opportunities, especially for education, medical, and dive tourism.

Tanya Rabat-Tan said discussions with tour operators in Manado are now focused on creating joint travel packages between Mindanao and North Sulawesi.

One proposal is a dive circuit linking Davao with Bunaken National Park, a well-known marine destination.

She added that Manado could also serve as a transit point for international tourists, especially visitors from Japan and South Korea, allowing them to visit both destinations in one trip.

The initiative is supported by incentives under the Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia –Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-Egaa), including reduced airport and port fees and travel tax exemptions for travelers within the subregion.

Timeline of route reopening

Montenegro said the timeline for reopening the route depends on the results of ongoing studies, but officials are hopeful progress can be made within the year.

The Davao–Manado link has long been seen as a key bridge for regional cooperation, but past attempts struggled due to inconsistent demand.

This time, officials say the focus is not only on reopening the route but also on building the economic activity needed to sustain it.

If successful, the plan could strengthen Mindanao’s position as a gateway to eastern Indonesia and open new opportunities for trade, tourism, and investment in the years ahead. JOHANNA MICHELLE AMANDO, DORSU, SUNSTAR INTERN