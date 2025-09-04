OFW crisis center helps over 80 OFWs, kin

THE OFW and Families’ Crisis Center (OFWCC), a referral hub for OFW concerns, has served a total of 51 distressed OFWs and 33 left behind families in crisis situations from January to June 2025.

OFWCC focal person Rosevic Joey Jayme-Matilac said during the I-Speak media forum on Thursday that the greatest number of distressed OFWs served came from Middle East countries such as Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Israel, and Hongkong.

Matilac said that their office caters to both the OFWs and their families. They offer psychosocial intervention, livelihood programs, educational assistance, protective custody, rescue and assistance to individuals in crisis situations (AICs) worth Php 5,000. These services are provided based on assessment.

She said that insofar as Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) data is concerned, there is a slight increase in the number of recorded OFW repatriations due to the situation in Israel and the strengthened campaign against Trafficking-In-Persons (TIP).

In coordination with their office, concerned agencies such as the Overseas Workers Welfare Authority (OWWA) and the DMW join service caravans to inform the public, primarily the families of OFWs, of their programs.

TIP victims seeking to file cases may avail of legal assistance from partner agencies.

“The DMWs provide not only legal assistance but financial assistance to support them in case filing,” she said, adding that the Department of Social Welfare and Development also provide assistance for recovery and rehabilitation, which includes financial assistance to TIP victims and their families.

Their office has slated capacity building activities on how to spot TIP.

“We will not stop in campaigning against illegal recruitment and trafficking in persons of course we have to capacitate first our frontline in the barangay level so that they will know how to report,” she said.

Matilac said that those who want to avail of their services may contact the OFWCC Hotline 0962 996 6520, or email ofwcenter.davaocity@gmail.com, or message their official Facebook Page: OFW Families’ Welfare and Crisis Center Davao City. CIO