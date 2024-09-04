OFWs urged to register with DMW for safety, support

OVERSEAS Filipino Workers (OFWs) are encouraged to register with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to ensure better monitoring and support for their migration needs.

During the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas event on September 4, 2024, Labor Attache Angela Librado-Trinidad, regional director of DMW-Davao, emphasized that registering with the DMW helps make migration safer, more regular, and orderly.

“Mahalaga ito para masigurado na ang ating pag-alis, paglakaw luwas, safe ug ang pag dokumenta sa atoang trabaho regular og orderly (This is to ensure that when we leave, we are safe, and the documentation of our work is regular and orderly)," she said.

In the first half of 2024, the DMW resolved around 12,669 cases in the region. This is a notable increase from 2022's 17,540 cases and 2023's 21,709 cases.

Trinidad highlighted that the Migrant Workers Processing Division provides e-registration assistance, processes Balik-Manggagawa applications handles direct hire processing, oversees government-to-government programs, and monitors job fairs.

The office has also intensified its "Safe Migration" campaign to protect OFWs from the risks of working abroad.

From January 2022 to June 2024, the DMW assisted 2,995 migrants with legal and welfare services, and 923 requested repatriation. It achieved a 100 percent resolution rate for 861 single-entry approaches.

As of June 2024, most OFWs from the Davao Region are from Davao del Sur (6,482), followed by Davao del Norte (2,405), Davao de Oro (986), Davao Oriental (774), and Davao Occidental (161). Females consistently outnumber males in the hiring process abroad.

Data from the direct hire process from 2022 to June 2024 shows that Davao del Sur remains the top source of workers hired on the spot, followed by Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, and Davao Oriental. Davao Occidental has the fewest number of workers processed. SOCCSKSARGEN also contributed a significant share of workers from outside the Davao Region.

Top occupations for OFWs from the region include Household Service Workers (1,084), teachers (256), cleaners (108), nurses (70), and factory workers (39). The most common destinations are the United Arab Emirates (709), Saudi Arabia (624), Kuwait (407), Thailand (246), and Qatar (227). RGP