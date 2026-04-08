Oil price fund pushed amid fuel surge

PPP Party-list Rep. Harold Duterte, on April 7, 2026, called for urgent government action to address rising fuel prices, warning that ordinary Filipinos are bearing the brunt of the increase.

Duterte said diesel prices have jumped from about ₱50 to ₱170 per liter, driven by tensions in the Middle East that have disrupted global oil supply. He said the surge is hitting transport workers, farmers, and small businesses the hardest.

While the administration has rolled out excise tax cuts and targeted cash aid, Duterte said these measures are temporary and do not address the root problem.

“These are stopgap solutions. They offer short-term relief, are not always the most equitable, and leave ordinary Filipinos to face the same problem again tomorrow,” he said.

Duterte proposed creating an oil price stabilization fund to manage pump prices and shield consumers from global shocks, adding that the government has the resources to implement it.

“We can establish an oil price stabilization fund to control diesel prices at the pump and protect our people from global shocks. And yes—we have the money to do this,” he said.

He also questioned government spending priorities, citing reports of ₱118 billion lost to flood control projects while the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) retains a ₱529-billion budget.

“₱118 billion could have directly helped Filipinos struggling with rising fuel prices,” he said, adding that irregularities persist despite the large budget.

Duterte said rising fuel costs are already driving higher transport fares and food prices, worsening the burden on low-income households.

He also criticized lawmakers for focusing on politics instead of urgent economic concerns, stressing that Filipinos need concrete relief and decisive leadership.

Duterte’s remarks come as the country grapples with volatile fuel prices linked to global crude markets. Analysts said higher fuel costs continue to push up transportation and food prices, disproportionately affecting poorer households.

The government has implemented subsidies for public utility vehicle drivers and proposed adjustments to fuel excise taxes under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law, but critics said these measures provide only short-term relief and do not address structural issues in the energy sector.

Duterte’s proposal mirrors similar programs in other countries that use stabilization funds to cushion oil price spikes, as calls for long-term solutions continue to grow. DEF