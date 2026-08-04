Okada Foundation donates medical equipment to Davao Oriental

THE Okada Foundation donated medical equipment to the Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center (DOPMC) in Mati City and health facilities in the municipalities of Lupon and San Isidro to help strengthen healthcare and diagnostic services in the province.

The donation included hospital beds, a floor-mounted digital X-ray machine, and other medical equipment for DOPMC, as well as a CCTV system to support the hospital's operations and security.

The foundation also provided Lupon with a customized mobile clinic and additional diagnostic equipment, while the Super Health Center in San Isidro received a fluorescence immunoassay analyzer, a semi-automatic urine analyzer, and a direct digital radiology system.

The donation was facilitated through the Office of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go after the Okada Foundation reached out to his office to identify local government units and hospitals that could benefit from additional healthcare resources. Go's office subsequently connected the foundation with DOPMC and the local governments of Lupon and San Isidro.

“Malaking tulong po ang mga donasyong medical equipment para sa ating mga ospital at health facilities. Mas marami silang pasyenteng mapagsisilbihan at mas mapapadali ang trabaho ng ating mga health worker,” Go said.

The donation to DOPMC was formally recognized during the hospital's 55th founding anniversary celebration on July 24, which included the ceremonial turnover and blessing of the new medical equipment.

The provincial hospital serves patients from different municipalities across Davao Oriental and houses the province's Malasakit Center.

Go thanked the Okada Foundation for reaching out to his office and offering assistance to healthcare institutions serving communities outside major urban centers.

“Maraming salamat sa Okada Foundation sa kanilang malasakit at pagtitiwala sa aming tanggapan upang maitugma ang kanilang tulong sa mga lugar na nangangailangan. Mahalaga ang ganitong pagtutulungan ng pribadong sektor, lokal na pamahalaan, at mga pampublikong ospital,” the senator said.

In Lupon, the customized mobile clinic is equipped to support X-ray, blood chemistry, urinalysis, ultrasound, and electrocardiogram services.

The mobile clinic and diagnostic equipment are intended to bring basic medical and diagnostic services closer to residents, including those living in communities far from hospitals and established diagnostic facilities.

Go said mobile health services and additional diagnostic equipment could help local health personnel attend to patients facing transportation, mobility, or financial difficulties when seeking medical care.

“Sa pamamagitan ng mobile clinic, mailalapit natin ang checkup at diagnostic services sa mga barangay. Hindi na kailangang bumiyahe nang malayo ang ilan nating kababayan para sa mga pangunahing pagsusuri,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Super Health Center in San Isidro received equipment that will allow local health personnel to perform additional laboratory and radiological examinations within the municipality.

The machines are part of a broader donation package that includes X-ray and ultrasound machines, electrocardiogram units, ventilators, laboratory analyzers, sterilizers, hospital beds, and other equipment distributed among DOPMC and the Super Health Centers in Lupon and San Isidro.

Go emphasized that the donated equipment should be properly maintained and used to strengthen existing health services in the recipient communities.

“Ang mahalaga ngayon ay mapangalagaan at magamit nang tama ang mga kagamitan para makinabang ang mas maraming pasyente. Para po ito sa kalusugan ng ating mga kababayan sa Davao Oriental,” he said.

The senator said the initiative highlights the importance of coordinating private donations with the actual needs of public hospitals and local health facilities.

He added that effective coordination enables donors to identify appropriate beneficiaries and helps local governments secure equipment that might otherwise require additional time and public funding to acquire.

The donations complement existing health facilities in Davao Oriental, including the Malasakit Center at DOPMC and the funded Super Health Centers located across the province.

Go authored and principally sponsored Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized Malasakit Centers as one-stop shops that assist indigent and financially incapacitated patients in accessing available medical assistance from concerned government agencies.

He also authored and principally sponsored Republic Act No. 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which provides for the establishment of specialty centers in selected Department of Health hospitals in the regions.

Go has likewise supported the establishment of Super Health Centers, which are designed to strengthen primary care, consultation, early disease detection, and selected diagnostic services at the community level.

“Dapat magkakaugnay ang ating mga barangay health station, Super Health Center, provincial hospital, Malasakit Center, at specialty center. Ang layunin ay mas madaling makakuha ng tamang serbisyo ang pasyente saan man siya nakatira,” Go said.

Go reiterated his appreciation to the Okada Foundation, recipient local governments, hospital personnel, and other partners who helped coordinate the donations.

“Kapag sama-sama ang pribadong sektor, mga lokal na opisyal, health workers, at mga institusyon, mas marami tayong matutulungan. Patuloy nating ilapit ang serbisyong medikal sa mga Pilipinong nangangailangan,” Go concluded. PR