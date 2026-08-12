Oledan: Inclusive transport planning matters

PUBLIC input shifts transport planning from a for-the-people approach to a with-the-people approach. When diverse voices are included, transport systems become more equitable, responsive, and sustainable. This is essential because the people who use transport systems every day are often the first to identify barriers that planners and engineers may overlook.

An inclusive transport system cannot be designed solely from traffic models or technical drawings, but must reflect the lived experiences of commuters, especially those who face mobility barriers.

The transport conversation must recognize another often-invisible group: persons with disabilities and women affected by the transition, and those working within the transport sector itself.

Transportation problems represent a significant barrier to the mobility and access of those with disabilities. Some people who are willing and able to work cannot do so because of inadequate transportation. Narratives show that individuals with disabilities cannot shop, socialize, enjoy recreational activities, or even leave their homes. In some instances, those who need medical services must live in institutions solely because of a lack of safe, reliable transportation to needed medical services.

Women commuters and transport workers bring equally important perspectives. Their experiences can shape policies and help identify potential operational challenges and opportunities that may not be visible. Through consultations, workshops, and human-centered design processes, they can provide valuable insights and recommend practical features that improve independent mobility and dignity.

Public participation shapes inclusive transport design by identifying barriers, co-designing solutions, enhancing accessibility, and improving safety and security. For instance, when persons with disabilities face major transport barriers due to physical design gaps, missing sensory information, and high costs, their perspective can pinpoint those specific obstacles. Commuters, on the other hand, can help develop and test transport features, ensuring that infrastructure and services respond to real needs. This process also promotes accountability, ensuring that modernization efforts meet their intended social benefits.

I recall a previous conversation with female transport operators and drivers, and other diverse individuals, which showed that as traditional jeepney operations transition and consolidate into cooperatives, women have frequently assumed leadership roles in organizing documentation, managing finances, and supporting their families' livelihoods.

Many have become active voices within transport organizations and public dialogues, even as public attention remains concentrated on predominantly male drivers.

Transport modernization is about social transformation. It redefines urban equity, fundamentally reshapes daily commuter habits, alters community support systems, and reconfigures livelihoods for thousands of drivers. Shifting from informal, fragmented transport models to consolidated, formalized systems forces profound adjustments in how people work, move, and connect socially.

If modernization aims to improve quality of life, then success should not be measured only by fleet size, travel speeds, or emissions reductions. It should also be measured by whether a woman feels safe walking to a bus stop at night, whether a mother can easily board with her child, whether a person with disability is capable of navigating the city independently, and whether women working in the transport sector are supported rather than displaced.

After all, the goal of transport modernization is not merely to move more vehicles efficiently but to create a system where every person, regardless of gender, age, income, or ability, can travel safely, affordably, and with dignity. Email comments to radzini.oledan@gmail.com