Oledan: Transport is not gender-neutral, so why do we keep planning it that way?

EVERY day, many rely on public transportation to get to work, school, markets, and health facilities. Yet transportation planning has long operated under one flawed assumption that mobility is the same for everyone.

It is not.

Transport is not gender neutral.

Women and men move through cities and rural areas differently. Studies consistently show that women walk more, rely on public transportation more often, and make multiple trips per day to fulfill their roles as workers, caregivers, parents, and entrepreneurs. Men, on average, are more likely to drive private vehicles. These differences may appear ordinary, but they have extraordinary implications for how transport systems should be designed.

For women, a simple commute often comes with a series of calculations: Is the stop well-lit? Is the sidewalk safe? Will I be harassed while waiting? Can I travel with my child or elderly parents? Is the route accessible if I am pregnant or carrying groceries?

Unfortunately, these questions are rarely reflected in transportation planning.

The problem begins with a glaring gender data gap. Despite women representing the largest share of public transport users, there is still a shortage of reliable data on women's mobility patterns, travel behavior, and transportation needs. Without this evidence, transport policies risk being designed around an average commuter who, in practice, often resembles a male traveler with relatively straightforward travel patterns.

Davao City offers a timely opportunity to rethink this approach.

According to the Asian Development Bank and city planning reports, only about 22 percent of Davao's population currently enjoys convenient access to formal public transportation. Such an accessibility gap has significant social and economic consequences, particularly for women, persons with disabilities (PWDs), older persons, and low-income families who depend heavily on affordable public transport.

The Davao Public Transport Modernization Project signifies more than a shift from jeepneys to modern buses. It is an opportunity to redesign mobility around people.

Modern electric and Euro-5 buses, reliable schedules, intelligent transport systems, designated bus stops with shelters and lighting, accessible boarding facilities, and dedicated bus lanes all guarantee a safer and more comfortable commuting experience. These improvements can reduce travel uncertainty, improve accessibility, and encourage more people to choose public transportation over private vehicles, benefiting both commuters and the environment.

But buses alone will not solve the problem.

In February 2024, the Interface Development Interventions for Sustainability (IDIS) officially launched the Urban Walkability Study. Their findings point to familiar but persistent obstacles: faded pedestrian crossings, poor street lighting, unsafe intersections, and sidewalks obstructed by parked vehicles or vendors. Studies on PWD-inclusive mobility reveal equally concerning conditions, including narrow sidewalks, broken pavements, missing curb ramps, and physical barriers that make independent travel difficult.

These are not simply infrastructure issues. They are equity issues.

A woman pushing a stroller, an elderly commuter, a person using a wheelchair, or a student walking home at nighttime experiences these environments differently. If the first and last mile of a journey is unsafe or inaccessible, even the most modern bus system cannot deliver truly inclusive mobility.

Safer sidewalks benefit older people. Better lighting deters crime. Accessible buses help persons with disabilities, pregnant women, and travelers carrying luggage. Reliable schedules save time for workers and enterprises alike. Inclusive planning creates cities that are more resilient, equitable, and economically productive.

As Davao moves toward a modern public transport system, it also has the chance to become a model for gender-responsive and inclusive urban mobility in the Philippines. That begins with listening to women not as an afterthought, but as critical partners in planning, and making sure that safety, dignity, and inclusion are built into every stage of project implementation.

The question is no longer whether transport should move people. It is whether it moves everyone equally. Email comments to radzini.oledan@gmail.com