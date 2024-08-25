Olympic double medalist Nesthy Petecio bares post-retirement plans

(I want us all to be there, my family, on the farm. That’s truly my dream. I want to bring my brother’s family back from Japan. If they don’t want us all in one house, they could build houses close to each other within the farm)," she said, adding that she already has a budget for a farm lot but would need expert guidance before purchasing it.

Paris 2024 Olympics bronze medalist has lived apart from her family since joining the national boxing team at age 15, which has fueled her deep desire to finally live with her loved ones once she retires from competitive boxing.

However, she will have to wait until she gets another shot at the LA 2028 Olympics when she will be 36.

Petecio said, "Kaya pa nako, siguro maski duha pa ka Olympics (I can do it, maybe even two more Olympics)."

Her father, Teodoro, who taught her and her brothers the fundamentals of boxing, was thrilled she was still eyeing two more Olympics.

In a separate interview, Teodoro said,