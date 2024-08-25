Olympic double medalist Nesthy Petecio bares post-retirement plans

Olympic double medalist Nesthy Petecio dreams of a quiet life on her farm, surrounded by family, once she retires from boxing.
In an exclusive interview with SunStar Davao at the Club Lounge of Acacia Hotel Davao, she shared, "Naa koy gina-target nga yuta. Gusto nako if ever mag decide nako mu-stop sa boxing or dili sa ko musulod as a coach dayon, gusto nako i-feel ang normal life na walay koneksyon sa boxing, aside sa PCG. Gusto nako sa farm, mag-farm-farm (I have a piece of land in mind. Suppose I ever decide to stop boxing or not immediately pursue a coaching career. In that case, I want to experience a normal life away from boxing, aside from my duties with the Philippine Coast Guard. I want to focus on farming)."
She envisions herself raising goats, cows, chicks, and hogs, and she looks forward to the simple joys of riding a horse around the farm and harvesting eggs.
(I want us all to be there, my family, on the farm. That’s truly my dream. I want to bring my brother’s family back from Japan. If they don’t want us all in one house, they could build houses close to each other within the farm)," she said, adding that she already has a budget for a farm lot but would need expert guidance before purchasing it.
Paris 2024 Olympics bronze medalist has lived apart from her family since joining the national boxing team at age 15, which has fueled her deep desire to finally live with her loved ones once she retires from competitive boxing.
However, she will have to wait until she gets another shot at the LA 2028 Olympics when she will be 36.
Petecio said, "Kaya pa nako, siguro maski duha pa ka Olympics (I can do it, maybe even two more Olympics)."
Her father, Teodoro, who taught her and her brothers the fundamentals of boxing, was thrilled she was still eyeing two more Olympics.
In a separate interview, Teodoro said,
(She can do it because Nesthy has a determined mindset. Even when she was young, she was very persistent in training. That’s why I truly hope, I am hopeful that she will win Olympic gold. That’s what I will really ask of her, to strive to qualify again)."
Petecio concluded her brief visit to Davao and promised to return soon. She received a hero's welcome in her birthplace, Davao City, on August 21, 2024, and in the Municipality of Sta. Cruz in Davao del Sur, where her family currently resides, on August 22, 2024.
She will return for another homecoming from the Provincial Government of Davao del Sur on September 27, 2024. MLSA