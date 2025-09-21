Omandam, Doromal-Lim rule inaugural Damosa Land 5150 Samal Triathlon

The inaugural Damosa Land 5150 Samal Triathlon crowned its first champions on Sunday, September 21, 2025, with Eryk Omandam and Natasha Doromal-Lim powering through heat, currents, and a stacked international field to capture the men’s and women’s overall titles.

They battled through the 1.5km swim, 40km bike, and 10km run at Bridgeport grounds in the Island Garden City of Samal, sealing their place as the first-ever 5150 Samal champions.