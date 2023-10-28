ON DOPING ALLEGATIONS EJ Obiena vindicated, Anais Lavillenie apologizes

World No. 2 Filipino pole vaulter Ernest Obiena, who recently faced baseless doping allegations, has been vindicated as accuser Anais Lavillenie apologized, acknowledging her false claims.

Lavillenie's allegations, which emerged nearly two weeks ago in a Facebook post, accused Obiena and his coach of achieving success through illicit doping. Lavillenie is a former elite pole vaulter and the wife of a former Olympic champion and world record holder.

In an October 24, 2023 letter, which Obiena shared on his Facebook, Lavillenie said, "I would like to offer publicly my sincere apologies for writing untruthful words on Vaulter Magazine's Facebook post about you and your coach Vitaly Petrov."

She admitted to having made a stupid remark that she should never have done and written. "That's why I deleted the comment after the fact, but the damage was done. I am sincerely sorry. I am aware that I have disrespected you and your coach," Lavillenie added.

Obiena graciously accepted the apology, stating that he considered the matter resolved.

He was reluctant to pursue a legal case to maintain unity within the elite pole vaulting community and focus on his preparation for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The Hangzhou Asian Games gold medalist earlier took measures to prove his innocence and restore his drug-free image. He was distressed at being unfairly slandered and felt compelled to defend his integrity.

He revealed the results of 34 drug tests conducted by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), all of which he passed. He then went a step further by voluntarily taking both a polygraph and an EyeDetect test by Converus, passing both convincingly.

The Tokyo Olympian stated, "I HAVE NEVER DOPED. What I have accomplished is from countless hours of rigorous hard work with my team, in a land far from my family, home, and country. I am a 100% CLEAN ATHLETE. This for me closes this matter."

He thanked those who stood behind him throughout the ordeal, including Petrov, James Michael Lafferty, Mr. Capistrano, Senator Christopher "Bong Go", Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino, and his legal team at GANA Atienza Avisado Law (Alex Avisado Jr).

Obiena also thanked the netizens who rallied behind him, urging them to refrain from sending further messages to Anais and Renaud Lavillenie. He instead called for unity and a collective move forward from the incident. MLSA