Oncologists urge early cancer screening in Davao City

SURGICAL oncologists on Wednesday said that early health-seeking behavior might save people from the burden of suffering from cancer at a late stage.

Dr. Ajquizar Tan Baser and Dr. Miguel J. Villanueva said in an interview with Davao City Disaster Radio on Wednesday, in relation to National Cancer Awareness Month, that it is important to undergo early screening for cancer.

Villanueva revealed that cancer is the third leading cause of death in the Philippines, and last year, around 200,000 people were diagnosed with cancer. Out of these, 50 percent, or around 100,000, died with late diagnosis as the primary reason.

"Ang mga tao pag nalalaman na may cancer, sinasabi 'God's plan,' pero nasa Diyos ang awa nasa tao ang gawa. So dapat magpa-check tayo Kahit wala pang nararamdaman.Importante talaga ang awareness dapat alam natin ang tungkol sa mga cancer para alam natin kailan dapat magpa-check. Importante ang early detection kahit wala pang nararamdaman (When people find out that someone has cancer, they say, 'It’s God’s plan,' but as the saying goes, God shows mercy, and people must do their part. So we should have ourselves checked even if we are not feeling anything yet. Awareness is truly important—we need to know about different types of cancer so we understand when we should get screened. Early detection is very important, even if there are no symptoms yet)," he said.

Baser said that based on data, there is a particular age when an individual becomes at risk of certain types of cancer. For example, in breast cancer, there is a possibility that cancer tumors become visible at age 40. That is why screening is important.

Villanueva added that, as observed in the Philippines and in Davao City, the top five types of cancer are cancer of the breast, lung, colorectal, liver, and prostate.

"Each type of cancer may recommended na different age of screening or yang magpa check up kahit walang nararamdaman (Each type of cancer has a different recommended age for screening or for getting a check-up, even if you are not experiencing any symptoms)," he said.

He added that for breast cancer, women aged 40 are advised to undergo mammogram - with or without lumps, and should do that yearly; for lung cancer, if one is a smoker, he/she must undergo a Chest CT scan at 55 years old so that if there are lumps at that age, it could be detected; for liver cancer, if one is alcoholic, and with liver cirhossis an annual stomach check up and blood tests-or Alpha-fetoprotein (AFP) blood test is needed to detect cancer; for colorectal at 45 years old, even without symptoms, colonoscopy should be done, subsequently every ten years; and for prostate cancer, starting at 50 one may undergo rectal exam and prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test, which measures levels of a protein produced by the prostate, to help screen for prostate cancer, infections, or enlargement.

Both doctors urged Dabawenyos not to be afraid of being screened because some cancers, once found in an early stage, can be addressed early.

Meanwhile, Dr. Baser urged Dabawenyos not to be afraid to go to hospitals because there are specialists who can conduct check-ups for free.

He added that at the Southern Philippines Medical Center, cancer center patients can also apply for different programs, such as the Z package for breast and colon, and the cancer assistance fund.

"Pwede ni i-avail sa cancer patient, and pwede ka maka-apply para doon sa excess. Pwede rin maka-apply sa Malasakit Center (This can be availed of by cancer patients, and they can also apply for assistance to cover any excess expenses. They may also apply at the Malasakit Center)," he said.

Dr. Villanueva underscored that an ounce of prevention is worth more than a pound of cure.

"Better talaga na early pa lang, wala pang problem talaga, magpa check up na wag matakot, hindi totoo ang biopsy nagpapakalat ang bukol, kung walang biopsy hindi malaman anong klaseng cancer and hindi magamot, mahirap na magpataka kami gamot at opera (It is better to get checked early, before any serious problem develops. Do not be afraid. It is not true that a biopsy causes a lump to spread. Without a biopsy, doctors will not know what type of cancer it is, and it cannot be treated properly. It is difficult and risky to just guess the treatment or proceed with medication or surgery without a proper diagnosis)," Villanueva said.

Baser added that cancer is not a sentence, and can still be treated, especially if detected early.

Surgical oncologists under the Mindanao Surgical Oncology Program are located on the 2nd floor of the SPMC Cancer Institute. They are also located at the Davao Regional Medical Center in Mindanao.

"Ayaw kaulaw og duol, dad-on ang kaugalingon, cancer center cancer institute, dili mo didto injecan, for screening mo, unsa risgo, walay mahitabo nga mag chemo namo (Do not be shy to come forward—bring yourself to the Cancer Center or Cancer Institute. You will not be given injections there. You are going there for a screening. You will know what the risks are, nothing will happen to you, and you will not be automatically subjected to chemotherapy)," Baser said. CIO