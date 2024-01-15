One-entrance, one-exit policy at Shrine on Jan 15

DUE to more than 50,000 devotees who are expected to attend this year’s Feast of the Holy Infant Jesus at Shrine Hills in Matina, Davao City on January 15, 2024, a “one-entrance, one-exit policy” will be implemented by the Davao City Police Office (DCPO).

Those who will attend the holy celebration at the Shrine of the Holy Infant Jesus of Prague may only reach the chapel from Matina road and exit through the diversion road.

DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon bared in an AFP-PNP press briefing on Wednesday, January 10, that at least 80 law enforcers will be assisting the Talomo Police Station (PS3) in safeguarding the area.

This means that restrictive and tight security measures are expected to ensure the safety of the devotees and the peaceful conduct of the religious event.

“Kani na mga number, wala pay labot ang mga force multipliers and mga volunteers (This number excludes the force multipliers and volunteers),” the police official said.

The official also emphasized the need for devotees to observe the do’s and don'ts such as the prohibition of carrying of backpacks and sharp objects, particularly knives, colored water bottles, and jackets.

“Ginahanngyo lang pud nato kanunay ang kooperasyon sa tanan, kooperasyon sa mga musalmot sa maong activity nga mu-follow lang unsa’y mga do’s and dont’s nga ihatag nato sa maong event para wala’y problema, smooth lang ang tanan (We ask for everyone’s cooperation to follow the do’s and don’ts for the event to avoid problems and ensure that everything goes smoothly),” Tuazon added .

The Shrine of the Holy Infant Jesus of Prague has issued the calendar of Fiesta Activities for January 15.

The Statue of the Holy Infant Jesus of Prague is scheduled to begin its procession at 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., followed by a nine-hour novena and masses from 6:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on the same day.

The novena and mass schedule will be presided over by Monsignor Edgar Rodriguez, Monsignor Julius Rodulfa, Archbishop Romulo Valles, Reverend Fr. Lauro Arcede, Reverend Fr. Bobby Genilla, Reverend Fr. Fernando Ingente, Reverend Fr. Jeus Jardin, and Monsignor Edgar Labagala.

Meanwhile, the last 5 p.m. English mass will be presided over by Reverend Fr. Oriando Angeli.