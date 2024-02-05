One-eyed Philippine Eagle rescued

According to the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF), they Initially planned to rescue the two-year-old Philippine Eagle Lipadas in December of 2023 after they received a Gratuitous Permit (GP) from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) that was issued on December 14, 2023. However, most of the biologists at PEF already took their holiday leave hence the trapping was rescheduled to January 2024.

In order not to lose the interest of Lipadas, the forest guards provided the eaglet with sustenance. However, several residents in the area reported that Lipadas has already been eating their poultry such as native chicken thus, the PEF scheduled an emergency trapping activity on January 2, 2024.

A group of 11 individuals set off on January 1, 2024 to conduct the rescue operations for Philippine Eagle Lipadas.

At around 12 noon on January 2, 2024, Lipadas landed directly at the trap and was safely caught.

Once caught, the team immediately went to the clinic to have the eagle thoroughly assessed.