Ongoing probe in Claveria fire

THE Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao Region (BFP-Davao) has yet to determine the total cost of damage and the cause of the fire that razed three significant buildings along C.M. Recto Avenue, also known as Claveria, in downtown Davao City on the morning of May 31, 2024.

According to the initial investigation by the C. Bangoy Sr. Fire Station, the fire began at 6:36 a.m. in the abandoned New Davao Theatre. It quickly spread to the Davao Hotel and Davao Electronic Center, and was extinguished by 10 a.m.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

During the incident, two cranes from Central 911 were used, and most of the lanes at C.M. Recto Street were closed to give way to firefighters, causing traffic congestion in nearby roads and streets.

The Davao Theatre, one of the city's earliest cinemas, had its prime years during the 1970s and 1980s. It housed Lawaan, Odeon, Eagle, and Cine Rama. DEF