Ongoing probe into eagle’s death

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao) announced an ongoing investigation into the death of the Philippine Eagle Mangayon, in collaboration with the Philippine Army and Philippine National Police (PNP).

Atty. Ma. Mercedes Dumagan, regional director of DENR-Davao, revealed during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas on Tuesday morning, July 16, 2024, at the DENR Regional Office in Lanang, that the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENR) has submitted a report on the incident.

“We are now conducting an investigation, people are already in the area with the assistance of our Philippine Army and Philippine National Police (PNP) because we also have to secure our employees,” she said.

DENR-Davao is also coordinating closely with the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) and plans to meet with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) later this week for further investigation.

“First we have to identify first the culprit, kinahanglan mabal-an sa natu kinsa ang atoang makasuhan (Our priority is to identify the responsible party. Once identified, appropriate charges will be filed),” she said.

Once identified, charges will be pursued, carrying penalties of imprisonment ranging from six years and one day to 12 years, plus fines from P100,000 to P1 million.

Dumagan said the incident's significance as a reminder to protect critically endangered species like the Philippine Eagle, advocating for community awareness at the barangay level.

She noted that in March 2024, DENR-Davao conducted a Communication Education Public Awareness (CEPA) campaign in Barangay Mangayon, Davao de Oro, where the eagle was found. The Indigenous Community in the area has actively supported the investigation, but progress remains pending.

The Philippine Eagle Mangayon was rescued on July 8 but sadly succumbed to wing injuries the same day. RGP