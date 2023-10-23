Online shopping scam gets deadline in ‘Target’

She soon finds out that this is no ordinary scammer and will do anything at all costs to stop her from spreading the word against him. Strange things soon happen as she starts to experience receiving strange text messages and deliveries at home she hasn’t even placed.

Shaken, Soo-hyun reports the incident to the police which leads them to a terrifying revelation that she bought an item from a killer.

“Target” starts off with the realistic subject of second-hand shopping, which has become a familiar part of our daily lives, and combines it with the thriller genre with added cinematic imagination.

The plot of being scammed and targeted by a criminal in a used goods online market, where anyone can easily sell and buy, is not just for the movies, but something that could be happening to someone right now.

The film sharply captures the crime of online second-hand shopping and maximizes suspense with a heightened sense of reality.