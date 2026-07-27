Online trading of fertilizers, pesticides not authorized

THE Department of Agriculture in the Davao Region (DA-Davao) has reminded farmers, agricultural suppliers, and the public that the online selling and trading of fertilizers and agricultural pesticides are no longer authorized following the issuance of a new policy by the Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority (FPA).

In an advisory, DA-Davao said the FPA has issued Memorandum Circular No. 1, Series of 2026, revoking Memorandum Circular No. 17, Series of 2020, which previously prescribed guidelines for the online selling and trading of fertilizer and agricultural pesticide products. The FPA said the move was made because it "does not issue licenses or permits for online selling of fertilizers and pesticides in various platforms," meaning such products may only be sold through licensed physical stores or through over-the-counter transactions.

The regulatory agency clarified that fertilizers and pesticides may only be distributed through FPA-licensed physical establishments, and that the online selling and trading of these regulated agricultural inputs are not authorized under existing rules.

According to the FPA, the issuance is intended to prevent confusion over its regulatory authority, as retaining the previous circular could create the impression that online selling was legally permitted despite the absence of any licensing mechanism for digital sales.

The FPA derives its regulatory authority from Presidential Decree No. 1144, which created the agency and tasked it with regulating the importation, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of fertilizers and pesticides in the country.

The law also authorizes the agency to ensure that these agricultural inputs are properly registered, safely handled, and sold only by licensed dealers to protect farmers, consumers, and the environment.

Pesticides are classified as regulated products because they contain active chemical ingredients that can pose risks to human health, animals, crops, and the environment if improperly stored, transported, or applied.

Under FPA regulations, only registered pesticide products may be sold, and dealers must obtain the appropriate licenses before engaging in their distribution.

The agency urged farmers and consumers to buy fertilizers and pesticides only from FPA-licensed dealers and to verify that both the products and sellers are registered with the agency to avoid counterfeit, adulterated, or unregistered agricultural inputs that could compromise crop productivity and public safety. DEF