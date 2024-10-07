Only 1 mayoralty candidate in Davao City as of Oct 6

According to recent data from the Commission on Elections-Davao Region (Comelec-Davao), Bishop Rodolfo Cubos, founder and religious leader of the Christ the Healer International Missions Movement (CHIMM), submitted his candidacy on Saturday, October 5, at Magsaysay Park.

Cubos gained significant attention after hundreds of supporters from various sectors held a prayer rally on September 28 at the Davao Recreation Center, urging him to run for mayor. Participants, including interfaith leaders, civil society advocates, and LGBTQI+ members, displayed placards that read "Pangandoy nga kabag-ohan" (Dream for a Change) and "Kausaban" (Change).

With just two days left for COC filing, Cubos' followers are expressing their desire for him to accept the challenge, believing he could bring positive socio-political changes to Davao City, which has been dominated by the Duterte family for over two decades.

Cubos, also the founding president of the Love Philippines Movement, aims to promote initiatives such as free hospitalization, free education, increased job opportunities, public safety, and improved food security in the city.

Meanwhile, Cubos may face Former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte (FPRRD), who confirmed his intention to run for mayor during a press conference on Saturday evening, October 5. When asked by local media if he would consider running for public office again, Duterte replied, "Sige, mag-mayor tayo" (Sure, let's run for mayor). He also mentioned the possibility of his son, incumbent Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, running as his vice mayor.

As of press time, only one candidate has filed for the vice mayor position, along with 14 candidates for councilor in the first district, 12 in the second district, and at least 18 in the third district.

Additionally, two political aspirants have filed for congressional positions in the first district, two in the second, and one in the third district since October 1. DEF