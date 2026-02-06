Only 15% of nearly 7K dogs, cats reclaimed from Davao City pound

THE Davao City Veterinarian’s Office (CVO) reported that only 15 percent of the nearly 7,000 cats and dogs impounded in 2025 were reclaimed by their owners.

Dr. Gay Pallar, acting head of the CVO, said 1,069 out of 6,957 impounded animals were claimed last year, while the remaining 4,139 were euthanized. Although slightly higher than 2024, when just 500 of 6,143 animals were reclaimed, Pallar said the reclaim rate remains low.

“Sad to say that there are more irresponsible pet owners than responsible pet owners,” she said during the ISpeak media forum Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, at the CHO building.

She said that roaming and stray animals are not to blame; it is the negligence of some pet owners that often leads to impoundment.

For dogs, the reclaim fee is ₱500 plus ₱50 per day. After three days, unclaimed dogs may be euthanized due to overcrowding. On average, the city pound takes in 25 animals daily and conducts euthanasia every three days. With only 12 cages for 25 dogs, euthanasia remains necessary to prevent overcrowding.

Adoption and rehabilitation efforts

Despite the low reclaim rate, the CVO rehabilitated 346 cats and dogs and adopted out 26 dogs in 2025, an improvement from 2024, when only 40 dogs were adopted through January.

The office works with animal welfare groups to place pets in homes. Prospective adopters must submit a letter of intent and undergo evaluation. Approved pets are monitored for six months. The adoption and rehabilitation center, located beside the city pound in Malagos, vaccinates and rehabilitates each animal before placement.

These initiatives align with the Davao City Adopt-A-Cat/Dog Ordinance, aiming to reduce euthanasia. The CVO also provides free anti-rabies vaccinations and neutering at its district offices Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays.

Dog Leashing and Licensing Ordinance

Pallar said the office, in partnership with Councilor Ralph Abella, chair of the Committee on Agriculture, Aquaculture, and Food, is drafting a dog leashing and licensing ordinance.

The ordinance will include microchipping, with 300 dogs and cats already microchipped free of charge for owners who cannot afford it. Plans are underway to expand the program in 2027 with additional funding. Penalties for negligent pet owners would range from ₱1,000 for a first offense to ₱5,000 for a third.

“The goal is to ensure pets are properly cared for, tracked, and that owners are held accountable,” Pallar said. RGP