Only 2 candidates file COC on 1st day in Davao City

Markoper Javier, a resident of Catalunan Pequeño, was the second candidate to file his COC. Javier submitted his COC just before the 5 p.m. deadline on Day 1 and is running for the position of First District councilor in Davao City.

Big names in the political arena in Davao City were absent during the first day of COC filing.

On Saturday, September 28, 2024, hundreds of supporters of Christ the Healer International Missions Movement (CHIMM) founder Bishop Rod Cubos held a prayer rally at the Davao Recreation Center, urging him to run for mayor in the 2025 elections seeking change in the city.

As of this writing, no statement has been made by the Duterte family as to who from their family will run for mayor. In June of this year, Vice President Sara Duterte said during an interview that former President Rodrigo Duterte, her brother Rep. Paolo Duterte, and current Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte will be running for Senate in the 2025 elections.

Meanwhile, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said the first day of filing of certificates of candidacy in Davao City was “generally peaceful and normal”, with no problems encountered.