Only 2 candidates file COC on 1st day in Davao City

THE first day of filing certificates of candidacy (COCs) on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office at Magsaysay Park, Davao City was "slow and normal."
As of 4 p.m., only two aspirants had filed their candidacy.
Ramil Fernando Brucal, a professor from Davao Central College of Toril, was the first to arrive at the Comelec office.
Brucal filed his certificate of candidacy for the May 12, 2025 National and Local Elections as an independent candidate, running for city councilor in the third district. Brucal is advocating for education and ecological solid waste management.
Markoper Javier, a resident of Catalunan Pequeño, was the second candidate to file his COC. Javier submitted his COC just before the 5 p.m. deadline on Day 1 and is running for the position of First District councilor in Davao City.
Big names in the political arena in Davao City were absent during the first day of COC filing.
On Saturday, September 28, 2024, hundreds of supporters of Christ the Healer International Missions Movement (CHIMM) founder Bishop Rod Cubos held a prayer rally at the Davao Recreation Center, urging him to run for mayor in the 2025 elections seeking change in the city.
As of this writing, no statement has been made by the Duterte family as to who from their family will run for mayor. In June of this year, Vice President Sara Duterte said during an interview that former President Rodrigo Duterte, her brother Rep. Paolo Duterte, and current Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte will be running for Senate in the 2025 elections.
Meanwhile, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said the first day of filing of certificates of candidacy in Davao City was “generally peaceful and normal”, with no problems encountered.
Additionally, in Davao Oriental, the Rabat family, who leads the City of Mati, attended a Holy Mass at FGR Farm before heading to the Comelec provincial office in Mati City to file their COCs. Marilyn Yumon, a consultant for the City Government, filed the COC on behalf of incumbent Mayor Michelle Rabat.
Mayor Rabat's cousins, Enzo Rabat, who is seeking re-election, Councilor Tara Rabat Gayta, and Paolo Rabat, Mati City's sports director, expressed their excitement over the family's unity during the election period.
The Rabat family also includes in their team comebacking Ma. Gracia Tiago, Peter Peña, incumbent councilors Jerome Dayanghirang, Xander Paul Alcantara, Samuel Rodriguez, ABC President Daniel Macaubos, SK Federation President Al Matthew Batingana, and former Barangay Sainz captain Edgar Valera. AJA WITH REPORTS FROM KBP