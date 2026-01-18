Only 3 brgys in Samal remain not drug-free

THE Philippine National Police–Island Garden City of Samal (PNP-Igacos) said that only three barangays in the island have yet to be declared drug-free.

PLt. Col. Hamlet Montejo Lerios, chief of PNP-Igacos, said that the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Cadac) revealed that the barangays Peñaplata, Miranda, and Tambo remain not declared drug-free.

Lerios said that authorities are intensifying their anti-drug operations and that his office has sought the support of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to further strengthen the campaign. He added that although the amount of drugs recovered on the island is minimal, they will not stop pursuing their anti-drug efforts.

Lerios said he has requested PDEA to clear the entire island, noting that the drugs involved in reported cases did not originate from Samal but from outside the island. He explained that most cases involve individuals from other areas who use drugs while on the island.

"Makaingon gyud ta, naa may mugamitay pero less lang lang gyud ang druga diri sa Samal, nararapat lang na i-clear nato ang Samal (We can really say that there are some people who use (drugs), but it’s very minimal. Drugs here in Samal are limited, so it’s only right that we clear the name of Samal)," he said in a statement on January 7, 2026.

He recalled that there have been no recorded drug-related crimes in the city, adding that even in past incidents, such as the Babak case, where a couple was killed, drug tests yielded negative results.

Programs for drug reformers

Lerios said that individuals listed by PNP-Igacos as former drug users are required to undergo the Community-Based Rehabilitation Program. After completing the program, with the support of Cadac, PDEA, and the PNP, they are expected to refrain from illegal drug use, helping ensure that their communities remain drug-free.

To recall, Igacos launched the first drug reformation center in Davao del Norte, called Balay Silangan, on March 1, 2019. It is the second drug reformation center in the Davao Region.

The local government unit (LGU) allocated ₱2.5 million for the construction of the center, ₱500,000 for facilities, and another ₱500,000 for its operations. RGP