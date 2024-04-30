Only 3 of 40 males with testicular cancer seek medical help due to stigma

A REPRESENTATIVE from the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) recorded around 40 patients with testicular cancer from 2017 to 2022, and less than 10 percent of this number sought medical help.

Dr. Jera Dean Travilla, chief resident at the Department of Urology of SPMC, said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday morning, April 29, 2024, at SM Ecoland, that of the number of males diagnosed with testicular cancer, only six percent go to their physicians.

“Sobrang baba ang pumupunta sa mga doctor nila pag may nakakapa silang bukol sa itlog nila and so kapag dumadating sa amin usually advance stage na (The number of male patients who go to their doctors is so low if they felt some lumps in their testicles and so if they consulted with us it is already in the advanced stage),” he said.

Dr. Travilla said this is because of stigma in the Philippines on matters concerning male genitalia.

Travilla shared that for one to detect if there is a possibility of having testicular cancer, he must feel that there is a lump or swelling in either of your testicles.

He expressed that testicular cancer is one of the cancers that has a low mortality rate even if it is in its advanced stages and is the only cancer that does not have stage four.

He also said that testicular cancers are one of those cancers that the treatment is almost perfect.

The treatment of testicular cancer includes the surgical removal of the tumor, which doctors call radical orchiectomy; it is not just the removal of the private part but of the source through the spermatic cord. Other treatments involve chemotherapy and radioactivity.

He shared that Western and European countries have a high prevalence rate of testicular cancer, but in the Philippines, there are still cases of this, specifically, through genetic inheritance. If the father has testicular cancer, his sons will be two to four times more likely to have it.

As the National Institute of Health (NIH) describes, testicular cancer develops from the cells in the testicles. It is one of the most common cancers in young men and is one of the curable cancers. Maerielle S. Luchavez, Addu Intern with reports from RGP