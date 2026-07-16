Only light vehicles allowed on Callawa Bailey bridge

THE Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH-Davao Region) said that only light vehicles are allowed to pass through the newly opened Bailey Bridge in Barangay Callawa, Davao City.

DPWH-Davao said that a temporary access road has been constructed beside the bridge, which heavy vehicles may use as an alternative route.

“Giawhag ang tanang motorista ug mga biyahero nga motuman sa mga balaod sa trapiko aron malikayan ang mga aksidente ug mapadayon ang maayong kondisyon sa temporaryong tulay,” DPWH-Davao said on July 15, 2026.

(All motorists and travelers are encouraged to observe traffic rules and regulations to help prevent accidents and maintain the good condition of the temporary bridge)

Earlier, DPWH announced that the Bailey Bridge opened on July 12, 2026, and is now open for public use. The bridge was constructed as a temporary solution to restore access to the area after the Callawa Bridge collapsed on May 19, 2026, due to severe flooding caused by the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and the Easterlies, disrupting access for residents and motorists in the area.

A total of seven barangays in Davao City were flooded on May 18 due to heavy rainfall brought by weather disturbances.

The agency said that it expedited the construction of the Bailey Bridge in line with the directive of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to ensure the immediate restoration of connectivity and safe travel for the public.

Documents obtained by the media identified the damaged structure as part of the DPWH project, "Concreting/Widening/Improvement of Bypass Road at Buhangin-Tigatto- Mandug-Callawa-Fatima Road, including Reconstruction of Callawa Bridge and RROW," under Contract ID 17LO-0133.

The project, awarded in 2017 to Premium Megastructures Inc., carried a contract cost of ₱184.5 million and was implemented during the term of then-Davao City Second District Representative Vincent Garcia. RGP