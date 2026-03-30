OPAPRU official: ‘Women are excellent peacemakers’

PASIG CITY — The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) concluded its GAD lecture and forum series with the “Impact of Empowering Women in the Peace Process” on Wednesday, March 25, this city.

The fourth series, which is among the major activities of this year’s National Women’s Month celebrations, highlighted the invaluable contributions of women in peacebuilding, shared best practices in the field, and strengthened collective efforts toward inclusive leadership.

Moderated by Director Janna Jill L. Gallardo of the OPAPRU Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) Peace Process Office, the event featured a diverse panel of women peacebuilders, which included Ms. Iona Jalijali, Country Representative of Center for Humanitarian Dialogue (CHD); Ms. Nur-Ainee Tan Lim, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD); Director Elisa Lapiña, OPAPRU Director for Local Conflict Transformation-Field Implementation Support Unit (LCT-FISU) Mindanao; and Ms. Veronica “Ka Inca” Tabara, GPH-Kapatiran Joint Enforcement and Monitoring Committee (JEMC).

In her opening remarks, OPAPRU Executive Director for Peace Sustainability Susana Guadalupe Marcaida lauded the panelists for being some of the best and most inspiring examples of how Filipino Women are playing key peacebuilding leadership roles across all sectors of society.

“Together, these four women represent a single story of what meaningful participation actually looks like, diverse in context, grounded in experience, and unified in purpose,” Marcaida said.

She noted that these women are not just colleagues, but fellow advocates she had worked alongside over the years, especially during the peace process's most challenging and uncertain moments.

The discussions ranged from pressing cultural and gender-related issues to the need to empower the country’s women through better and more socioeconomic opportunities.

Jalijali highlighted the persistent male-led nature of society and governance, urging women to make their own space rather than waiting for such spaces to be created for them.

“Women are excellent peacemakers. And yet, their contributions are still not always fully visible or supported,” she noted.

She stressed that “We need to recognize that women's participation is not just a matter of equity or fairness. It is a matter of effectiveness. It leads to better, more grounded, and ultimately more sustainable outcomes.”

Jalijali expressed hope for a future wherein women no longer have to justify their presence at the table, saying, “I long for the day where [women’s voices] are just a natural part of how we work and how we live.”

Lim, who is the daughter of the MNLF’s founding chairperson, Professor Nur Misuari, focused on the strategic importance of education and leadership, explaining that investments made in capacitating and empowering women are a "zero-risk" endeavor.

She also shared an emotional reflection on her journey as a daughter and leader, encouraging women to "never allow yourself to be silent" and to "build charisma through competence."

Lapiña discussed the multifaceted role of women as agents of peace who often balanced motherhood with the dangerous task of harmonizing different forces operating in conflict zones.

She emphasized the need to bring a "well-functioning government" to these areas and to strengthen existing government policies that aim to support and uplift the lives of women, their families, and communities.

“Ka Inca” Tabara, for her part, highlighted the unique ability of women to keep things together and maintain values-based leadership even in the most difficult environments.

Marcaida concluded the gathering by urging the participants to continue to be beacons of peace, mutual understanding, and hope among the communities and the people they serve.

“This forum is part of our 2026 National Women's Month celebration. But more than a celebration, it is a commitment to carry forward the lessons of our peace journey. To move from recognition to action, from policy to practice, and from participation to genuine leadership,” Marcaida concluded. PR