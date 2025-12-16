OPAPRU to establish PDCs across Davao starting 2026

TH Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (Opapru) announced plans to establish Peace and Development Centers (PDCs) across the Davao Region, in partnership with provincial government units (PLGUs).

Mart Sambalud, Opapru’s Deputy Head of Area Management Unit 11, said the initiative will begin in 2026 through strategic collaborations with PLGUs. The centers aim to sustain peace gains and provide a central hub for programs supporting former rebels (FRs), also known as “Friends Rescued.”

“Malaki ang role ng local government units (LGUs) (LGUs have a big role) to sustain the peace that we have enjoyed for three years,” Sambalud emphasized.

Opapru will allocate P17 million to fund the operationalization of each center.

Sambalud clarified that the PDCs are not physical buildings but mechanisms similar to Davao City’s Peace 911, designed to integrate transformation program plans for FRs, their families, and communities.

He said that in creating the centers, Opapru will also collaborate with Kalinaw Southeastern Mindanao.

“Mahalagang mapakinggan yong kanilang sentiments and yong kanilang strategic directions on how they will cooperate with the government in terms of sustaining the gains of peace,” he said.

(It is important to listen to their sentiments and their strategic directions on how they will cooperate with the government in terms of sustaining the gains of peace.)

He said that during the JRTF-Elcac 11 third quarter council meeting, Secretary Leo Tereso Magno approved a resolution adopting these transformation program plans, which include the establishment of PDCs.

Sambalud also noted that similar centers have already been piloted in the Caraga Region, such as the Kalinow Peace Center in Agusan del Sur, Kagawasan 143 Peace Center in Agusan del Norte, Dangpanan Peace Center in Surigao del Norte, and Hamugaway Peace Center in Surigao del Sur.

“From our end, we think we need to establish PDCs because we want to ensure that all efforts, programs, and services intended for the former rebels will reach the local level,” Sambalud said.

He added that the initiative seeks to empower LGUs as proactive partners in sustaining peace in the Davao Region.

Ida Marie Montero-Lubguban, President of Kalinaw Southeastern Mindanao Region (Kalinaw SEMR), welcomed the move, saying it will provide much-needed support for FRs.

“Ako personal, nalipay gyud ko kay kami man gud mga officers ng Kalinaw SEMR naga-immerse mi sa community, unya nakita gyud namo nga tabangunon pa gyud ang community labi na priority ang livelihood,” she said.

(Personally, I’m really happy because we, as Kalinaw SEMR officers, are immersed in the community, and we’ve seen that they still need help, especially in terms of livelihoods).

Montero-Lubguban expressed hope that through the centers, FRs will gain access to training and livelihood opportunities, further strengthening their reintegration into society. PIA DAVAO