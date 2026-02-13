OPAPRU, Zamboanga Sibugay PLGU forge partnership to implement Normalization Program

IPIL, ZAMBOANGA SIBUGAY — Peace and development efforts in this coastal province got a major boost, as the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) and the Provincial Government of Zamboanga Sibugay inked a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) here on Tuesday, February 10.

Under the MOA, the OPAPRU and Zamboanga PLGU will jointly implement the Localizing Normalization Implementation (LNI) Program in the province, which aims to uplift the socioeconomic conditions of decommissioned Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) combatants, their families, and communities.

Through the agreement, the OPAPRU will transfer Php 11,796,250 to the Provincial Government of Zamboanga Sibugay, funds which the latter can use to carry out a wide array of interventions under the Normalization Program.

These initiatives include skills and technical training, emergency employment (Cash-for-Work), assistance in securing birth certificates, and other livelihood interventions that will benefit the former combatants and their next-of-kin.

Secretary Carlito G. Galvez Jr., Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, emphasized the importance of the Normalization Program, saying that it places the ex-fighters at the very center of the government’s peacebuilding efforts.

“Napakahalaga po ng lokalisasyon ng Normalization Program para pagtibayin ang kapayapaan at kaunlaran sa bawat lalawigan. Nilalagay nito ang mga dating rebelde, ang kanilang mga pamilya at komunidad sa sentro ng ating programa,” Galvez said.

“Binibigyan nito ng kapangyarihan ang mga pamahalaang panlalawigan na manguna sa pagpapatupad ng mga proyektong pangkapayapaan at pangkaunlaran sa kanilang mga probinsya,” he added.

Strengthened peace collaboration

Galvez highlighted the multi-stakeholder approach adopted by the province, wherein the MILF, provincial government, national line agencies, civil society, and the security sector shall work closely to ensure the more effective implementation of the LNI Program.

“Moving forward, I am very optimistic of the positive outcomes that this partnership will bring to further strengthen peace, social cohesion, and the overall development of Zamboanga Sibugay," he added.

The ceremony was also participated by representatives from the security sector who expressed their full commitment and support to the program.

“The PRO-9 stands firm and united with our counterpart in the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the local government units, and other national offices, in our lasting quest for lasting peace and prosperity - kapayapaan na may kaginhawaan,” said PBGen. Edwin A Quilates, Philippine National Police - Regional Office 9 Director, in his message.

MGen Yegor Rey P. Barroquilo, Jr., PA, noted the amazing transformation of Zamboanga Sibugay, which is a result of the peace efforts of OPAPRU, PLGU, and the security sector.

“Rest assured that the 1st Infantry 'Tabak' Division remains fully committed to sustaining peace initiatives in Zamboanga Sibugay,” Barroquilo declared, as he called for the full cooperation of all stakeholders to help “maintain” the peace and security in the region.

In his remarks, Lt. Gen. Donald M Gumiran, Commander of the Western Mindanao Command, pledged: “To the people of Zamboanga Sibugay, your security is our priority. With the LNI MOA, with the new communication network, we are not just talking about peace, building infrastructure to sustain it.”

For his part, Zamboanga Sibugay Governor Ann K. Hofer threw her full support behind the Normalization Program.

“As governor, I reaffirm the province’s full and faithful commitment to the implementation of the normalization program. We likewise pledge to continue investing in systems, institutions, and partnerships that promote peace and strengthen security in every town and every Barangay of Zamboanga Sibugay,” Hofer said.

Sustaining the gains of peace

The event also highlighted the significant progress made in the implementation of the Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Management Program, which included the presentation of 61 loose firearms that were turned over to authorities.

The Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Government also turned over sacks of rice, while the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) provided food packs to the SALW beneficiaries.

The successful rollout of the SALW-M Program in Zamboanga Sibugay has been attributed to the strong collaborative efforts between the PLGU, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Philippine National Police under the Whole-Of-Government approach.

To further enhance the coordination of local stakeholders, the PLGU officially launched the Provincial Communication System, a unified radio system that is designed to ensure a more efficient and timely response during calamities and large-scale emergencies.

This collaboration reflects the shared vision between OPAPRU and the Provincial Government of Zamboanga Sibugay to make the Normalization Program more inclusive, community-driven, and impactful on the ground.

By empowering the provincial government to lead these projects, the partnership ensures that peace and development are achieved through shared decision-making and genuine local ownership. PR