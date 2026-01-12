Open call for Pinoy HS students to compete in world AI olympiad

THE search is on for the first-ever National AI Team to represent the Philippines on the global stage, where they will join hundreds of fellow students from over 60 countries in the development and responsible use of artificial intelligence.

The Ateneo de Manila Business Insights Laboratory for Development (Ateneo BUILD), a research and innovation laboratory under the John Gokongwei School of Management of Ateneo de Manila University, has been designated as the sole accredited Country Coordinator for the International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI). As an incubator for student-led startups, and with deep expertise in data and AI-related software development, Ateneo BUILD is tasked with organizing the nationwide selection process and mentoring the four-member delegation that will compete at the Global Finals at the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from August 2 to 8, 2026.

Students have until January 25, 2026, to register for the National Eliminations at www.ioaiph.org.

Open to all PHL schools

While Ateneo BUILD serves as the implementing body, the organizers emphasize that the IOAI Philippines is a national initiative and not restricted to any single institution. In line with international IOAI standards, the competition is open to all eligible high school students (Grades 7–12) nationwide, whether they are from public, private, or science high schools. Ateneo BUILD is committed to maintaining a barrier-free, inclusive, and merit-based selection process to ensure the team truly represents the best of the entire country.

Wanted: Keen young minds

The journey begins with a focus on logic and scientific inquiry. The National Eliminations (Stage 1) are designed to be an accessible entry point for all high school students (Grades 7–12) with strong problem-solving skills, regardless of their initial coding experience.

As the competition progresses through the Semi-Finals and National Finals, it will grow more technical. Participants will eventually tackle a rigorous syllabus covering Machine Learning, AI Ethics, and Computer Vision. To bridge this gap, finalists will receive intensive mentorship through a Selection Bootcamp and a dedicated training period from April to June to sharpen the technical skills needed for the world stage.

National mission to Abu Dhabi

This initiative is a "whole-of-nation" effort to prove that Filipino youth are ready for the global frontier. The mission is in direct alignment with the Department of Education’s MATATAG Agenda, as well as the national STEM and AI strategies of the DOST and the DICT.

Through the leadership of Ateneo BUILD, the selection process is strictly merit-based, inclusive, and non-profit. Digital equity is a core priority, ensuring that students from all 17 regions have an equal opportunity to qualify via accessible online platforms.

To ensure that every talented student can participate regardless of financial background, IOAI Philippines is open to partnerships with organizations to help support the national team's travel and registration costs.

PR