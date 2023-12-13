Operational project delay

Contrary to previous reports suggesting the completion of the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWSP) in September, the project's full operation is postponed until the first quarter of next year due to essential infrastructure considerations.

Despite the delay, Jovana Cresta Duhaylungsod, spokesperson for the Davao City Water District (DCWD), clarified that the agency and Apo Agua aim to finalize the project in the first quarter of 2024, as significant infrastructures were completed two years ago.

“The goal is the first quarter of 2024 but it is too premature and we have to consider that because dili lang ni siya amoa. This is a partnership between the Apo Agua. Pero, preparations are ongoing na (While the target is the first quarter of 2024, it's still premature, considering the collaborative nature of the project with Apo Agua. Nevertheless, preparations are underway)," Duhaylungsod clarified in a phone interview, on Tuesday morning, December 12.

She further explained that the current water situation in the city remains favorable compared to previous years, with operational adjustments in place to maximize improvements for customers, despite the ongoing flushing operations this year.

“Compared sa water situation last year mas okay na siya karon. In the meantime, aduna tay operational adjustment needed to maximize the improvement to the customers (Compared to last year, our water situation is better now. For the meantime, we have operational adjustments needed to maximize improvement for the customers)," she said.

She also underscored the importance of flushing for maintaining strong water pressure, addressing low-pressure issues in certain water systems, and preventing pipeline leaks.

It can be recalled that Davao City Councilor and chairperson of the committee on energy and water, Louie John Bonguyan, had disclosed earlier this year the project's delay from June to September due to encountered challenges.

The project, facing multiple delays since the post-pandemic period, has generated negative sentiments among Dabawenyos.

Currently, the project involves two components: the development of the source from Apo Agua and the distribution side executed by the DCWD. DEF