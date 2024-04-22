Postpone quake and fire drills scheduled this summer to avoid heat index emergencies and mass casualties

Dahil sa mataas na awareness level ng publiko ukol sa heat index at El Niño, marami ang nakaiiwas sa heat exhaustion, heat stroke, at iba pang epekto ng sobrang init. Ngunit titindi pa ang init ngayong April at May, habang ayon sa Pagasa maaari pang tumagal hanggang June ang init at ma-delay ang habagat sa July.

Ang lahat ng Barangay Health Workers at mga opisyal ng barangay sa buong bansa ay marapat umalalay sa mga komunidad na lubhang apektado ng matinding init, pero dapat alalayan din nila ang kanilang mga sarili para hindi sila maging biktima ng heat stroke o heat exhaustion.

School principals and administrators must be reminded not to expose the children to the sun. There should be no outdoor or open-air fire or earthquake drills, PE classes, NSTP, and similar activities for students from K to 12 up to college, to avoid exposing them to the sun.

Nananawagan ako sa Ched at DepEd na pag-aralan kung maaaring maging June to February ang school calendar sa K to 12 at March to May ang panahon para sa mga OJT, internship, at work immersion ng college students.

I remember the news last year about many students being hospitalized after being exposed to the sun following a fire and earthquake drill at Gulod National High School Extension in Barangay Mamatid, Cabuyao City, Laguna. It became a mass casualty event.

The mayor even got angry with the school principal. Insisting on conducting fire and earthquake drills in the midst of intense heat was indeed reckless. It was also a factor that the children were hungry and dehydrated.

Hindi na dapat maulit ang mga ganoong insidente. Kaya nakikiusap din ako sa NDRRMC na ipagpaliban muna mga ang earthquake at fire drills na naka-schedule gawin ngayong panahon ng tag-init.

