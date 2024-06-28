Saestremera: How to deliver advice…

This popped up in my FB memories and while I can no longer recall who I gave this advice to,

the advice remains valid. Obviously, I was talking to a friend in need of some money that’s more

than he or she can possibly raise...

Me: Kung ‘di mo naman ma-raise ang amount now at wala kang magawa to raise the amount

today, MANGAPE ‘TA!

Friend: Kahit magpagulong gulong ako mula Aparri hanggang Jolo, walang makikitang

pambayad ngayon. Mangape ta!

‘Coz many times, you’re standing too close to the problem, you can no longer see the big

picture — and the cracks and beams of light that can bring solutions. MANGAPE ‘TA!

As I always say, maguol man ka o dili, magpabilin ang problema (whether you stress over a

problem or not, the problem remains). Choose: May problema at nagwo-worry o may problema

pero hindi nagwo-worry? Ang problema, sinosolusyonan, hindi pino-problema.

(Dear friend, ayaw na lang react. Gipost ko lang para maka-learn lang ang ibang dapat maka-

learn). Mangape ‘ta!

And then I recall a person deprived of liberty (PDL) at the Davao City Jail last Monday, who was

among those who lined up for free pranic healing.

She’s been having outbreaks of psoriasis because of the stress she has been suffering from

after landing in jail. I gave her the same advice about having the problem on hand whether she

worries or not.

I added, “When you lose sleep thinking of a problem, you still have the same problem the next

day, so sleep. It’s better to have a problem and be properly rested than having the same

problem and no sleep.”

It’s difficult, of course, because humans tend to worry and anticipate the worse. That’s where

prayers and our guardian angels come in. Our angels are just waiting for us to seek their help.

They will never interfere and do anything you didn’t ask for. As we always say in Pranic Healing:

Don’t believe me, experiment.

