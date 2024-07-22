The dangers of people-pleasing in politics and beyond

Entering politics at the age of 17, I was advised by a seasoned politician that building connections and friendships was crucial for future success. Starting as a Sangguniang Kabataan, I attended a youth leaders' convention where I learned that "politics is an addition" — the more connections you have, the better your chances in future elections. This motivated me to become friends with everyone, engaging with various groups, from the elderly to women's organizations, to prove that I could succeed despite my youth.

However, this approach led to an unintended consequence: people perceived my kindness as a weakness, making me susceptible to the toxic reality of politics — pleasing people. This realization struck me hard. I found myself caught in a system where I was constantly trying to prove my worth by pleasing others, a practice that proved detrimental.

The need to please people extends beyond politics. In the corporate world, one might seek a boss's approval by engaging in sycophantic behavior. In sales, unethical tactics might be employed to achieve high targets. Even within families, individuals might resort to insincere gestures to cover up personal failings.

Pleasing people may seem like an easy path to achieving selfish goals, but it's a shortcut that ultimately leads to a hollow existence. We do not need to prove our worth by pleasing others. My experience in politics taught me that true service and authenticity are far more valuable. Quitting politics was a decision born from the realization that genuine service cannot coexist with the relentless need to please.

It's essential to reflect and recalibrate our motivations. Ask yourself, "Do I need to please others?" Authenticity and integrity will always trump superficial approval. We can achieve greatness without compromising our values.

Think again. Calibrate your heart. You can do better.

by George Evan Cuadrillero

