Valderrama: Always a challenge

More than 1.2 million learners in Davao Region have returned to school. It was amazing to witness their joyful smiles. It appears that the elementary and high school learners are ready for the new school year.

Unlike many decades ago, when students cleaned the school on the first day of classes, 21st-century schools are prepared. The teachers have prepared their orientation, which includes classroom rules and regulations and the year's expectations.

Teachers began the first day of school with an ICT-integrated orientation in classrooms with smart TVs, which are common in urban areas and big public schools in municipalities.

For the past 21 years, the Brigada Eskwela has played a significant role in preparing public schools for the opening of classes. Two weeks before the start of the school year, the classrooms and school grounds are turned into conducive areas.

However, it cannot be denied that some schools, particularly those in earthquake-stricken areas of Davao del Sur, continue to use temporary learning spaces (TLS) even after nearly five years. Budget allocation is difficult because the entire country is subject to various natural disasters.

Even if the school uses TLS, such as Matanao National High School, the first flag ceremony of the year was still swamped with learners signifying that they were willing to learn despite the small spaces.

Instead of getting disheartened or moving to another school with standard classrooms, they decided to stay and hope to complete Senior High School. This manifests a strong education-based culture in the country.

It must be the desire to get a high school diploma and the willingness to learn. It must be about the teachers who compose themselves despite the sweltering heat. It must be the help of the community in motivating parents to bring their children to school.

From the enrollment of 1,384,152 last year in Davao Region, the present enrolment has reached 1,276,088 as of this writing. Parents can still enroll their children, and most of the time the number continues to significantly increase up to two weeks after the opening of classes.

In Davao Region alone, we have 2,704 public schools with more than 47,000 teaching positions. The number of teachers will continue to increase as the population increases.

The Philippines’ population forecast for 2025 is set to reach up to 120.8 million. This is a challenge for the Department of Education to continue to deliver quality basic education.

The rising population which equates to an increase in enrolment and congestion in schools is something that the government needs to prioritize. We are a country where education is given a premium.

Private companies hire college graduates mostly with specialization or concentration depending on the need. Public offices hire with a plantilla or regular position those who have passed the Civil Service Examination.

So, we see the importance of education and diplomas. Indeed, non-graduates can still get a job but the one they dream of can only be achieved when they have something to show off aside from their competence. Papers still matter.

So, it’s always a challenge for learners, teachers, and DepEd.