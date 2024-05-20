Valderrama: Musings at Doña Vicenta Park

The Doña Vicenta Park can catch anyone’s attention for three reasons: People of all ages enjoy their moments, the clean and greenery area invites you to walk around or sit on the grass, and the lights at night give a soothing and protected feeling.

You cannot appreciate it from a distance unless you commune with the old trees and attune yourself to the waves of laughter and giggles.

I walk at the park after office hours, trying to achieve at least 5,000 steps daily. We know that a sedentary lifestyle and sitting too much during the day increase the risk of heart disease and others.

So, the park has become my preferred place to achieve those steps by walking on its cemented trail from corner to corner. It takes four complete rounds to start feeling the sweat and reaching the number of ideal steps.

As I walk around, I observe the different emotions and activities. They are never left unnoticed.

Students practice their school performances at the parking area or the stage at the mini-amphitheater. You can hear them laughing and giggling while the group leader counts 1-2-3-4.

A group of high school friends play badminton unmindful of the wind or sit on the grass laughing and talking. So, every time I see them, I am reminded of how it was many decades ago. The ‘barkada’ moments never changed at all.

Toddlers walk in the grassy area while parents and guardians look after them from a distance. So, the park is not just for friends. It is conceptualized first for families to bond together.

A young couple sits on the bench with sweet or serious conversations. As I pass them, my playful mind would say, “Maghihiwalay din kayo. Yung 11 and 12 years nga wala rin,” or “Wag ka masyadong maniwala dyan.”

Some play their guitar and softly hum a song. I wonder if the one strumming the guitar plays it intentionally to give some romantic mood in the area. Or he could be practicing a piece to dedicate to someone he adores.

Some walk like me and jog around with earbuds. We have one thing in common – our walking shoes or rubber shoes. We see them in different colors – white, gray, blue, red, and black.

I bet they are also counting their steps and feeling light with every sweat that drops.

What’s the good thing at Doña Vicenta Park?

It is so clean despite the number of people mustering in the area. The students know their responsibility of not littering. The solar-powered lights turn on when it is about to get dark or when you are about to heave a sad or happy sigh because the day is over.

I am happy that people in this modern world still value the natural way to enjoy. No high-end gadgets or leading-edge facilities. Only the shades of trees, the seemingly fresh air, and the time spent with friends and family.

Parks like this provide a place to unwind and enjoy nature. May we have more parks like this in Davao City. Green spaces are always better than all those cemented, squared, closed infrastructures.