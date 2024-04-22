Valderrama: Our hearts remain

They say everything that we feel around us is due to global warming and climate change. We feel the intense heat in our skin as early as 7:00 in the morning. And we start sweating immediately in our ordinary activities like taking small walks or carrying light loads.

We experience high heat index or flooding from heavy rains. The news on people and animals suffering from heat stroke are no longer isolated cases. We are surprised by reports of rising waters in areas rarely flooded.

It seems the world is starting to look like the scenes in Geostorm, Deep Impact, or The Impossible movies. Thank God we have not started seeing scenes like those of War of the Worlds, Men in Black, or World War Z movies.

The world is moving and warming faster than at any point in history.

We can attend meetings and talk to anyone without being physically present. We can send a message in just one click to the person on the opposite side of the world.

We do not have to go to the malls because we can just order anything online. We can even attend classes and earn diplomas without seeing our teachers face-to-face.

What we have just imagined decades ago is today’s trend.

So, if we now imagine cars flying in the streets to avoid traffic, pets, not robots, helping us with our chores or northern lights, or the aurora borealis, seen everywhere in the sky, all these are not impossible anymore.

Humans have invented so much more than we expected. Our activities are so overwhelming that we can no longer distinguish between natural and artificial.

However, the reasons that truly make us alive and happy remain. They are the basics. No invention can ever replace them.

God made us human after all.

We want to love and be loved. So, we show genuine care and make our loved ones feel they are most important. We find our home in them. Family always comes first, too.

We always want to breathe some fresh air. We walk to the parks or listen to the rustling of leaves when the wind blows. In literature, we call this psithurism.

It is satisfying to feel the gentle wind when we need a break from the hustle and bustle of our daily lives. It’s like somebody is whispering, “Hey, take a pause. All is well.”

It could be our angels in the form of the wind. After all, God always sends angels to guard and protect us and, who knows, accompany us.

We also always want good conversations with real people, not GPTchat or any app trying to ask us how we are doing today. The warmth of the voice or the sincerity of the text message from real people can never be replaced by any high-end gadget.

We believe in eternal life. Christians believe that when life ends here, it continues somewhere else.

It is believing in what Jesus said in John 10: 27-28: "My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me: and I give unto them eternal life, and they shall never perish."

While the world is changing, our activities might not because our hearts remain the same.